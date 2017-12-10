Why are the Jets such a poor road team?

Their 23-0 loss to the Broncos dropped them to 1-5 on the road, where they have averaged only 14.5 points per game. Energy, or lack thereof, probably is one of the reasons why they struggle away from MetLife Stadium, where they are 4-3.

“It’s just all about a mindset,” rookie safety Jamal Adams said. “When you come on the road, you’ve got to be 10 times on your game, and when you’re home, you play with energy. But you got to bring the energy when you’re away as well.”

On the game’s first series, a critical third-down penalty — a neutral-zone infraction by defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson — eventually led to a field goal. On the Jets’ third offensive play, Josh McCown turned the ball over on a strip sack, which led to a touchdown. After three offensive plays, the Jets were down 10-0.

After one quarter, the Jets had minus-14 yards to the Broncos’ 117. The Jets played from behind the rest of the way and couldn’t catch up against the Broncos, who had lost eight in a row to drop to 3-9 and into last place in the AFC West.

“We didn’t look at their record. We just didn’t execute,” Todd Bowles said. “They executed and we didn’t.”

What happened to the running game?

The Jets like to use three running backs but were limited because Elijah McGuire injured his ankle on the first carry of the game, a 3-yard loss. Matt Forte, who is nursing a swollen right knee, didn’t get into the game until early in the second quarter. Forte did have six carries, but for only 13 yards. Bilal Powell got most of the work but was limited to 35 yards on 13 carries. The Jets gained 59 yards on 23 carries, and it was clear that not having McGuire as a change of pace hurt the running attack.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Who was hurt?

The Jets lost three key players: McCown (broken left hand), long snapper Thomas Hennessy (concussion) and McGuire.

Hennessy was replaced by tight end Eric Tomlinson, who had his first snap go low, his second one go high and another go wide to the left. If Hennessy doesn’t clear the concussion protocol this week, the Jets could sign another long snapper. But the Jets might have to make a move quickly because they would like the long snapper to get some sort of chemistry with the holder.

A roster move is pending, so who gets cut?

Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is eligible to return Monday from his four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The Jets would need to make a roster move to make space for him. If McCown can’t return, he could go on IR.