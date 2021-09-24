TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
Jets vs. Broncos Week 3 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Von Miller of the Broncos walks in the

Von Miller of the Broncos walks in the bench area during an NFL preseason game against the Rams at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 28 in Denver. Credit: Getty Images/Dustin Bradford

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
JETS (0-2) at BRONCOS (2-0), Empower Field at Mile High, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Broncos by 10; O/U 41.5

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 113, XM 384.

KEY INJURIES

Jets: Out: RB Tevin Coleman (Non-COVID illness); Doubtful: WR Jamison Crowder (groin); Questionable: John Franklin-Myers (calf).

Broncos: Questionable: DL Mike Purcell (knee), G Graham Glasgow (illness)

QUOTABLE

"He will be a challenge for us, as he is for everybody. I like our matchup and I like some of the adjustments we’re making to handle that. But that will definitely be where my eyes are on third down."

John Benton, Jets O-line coach, on outside linebacker Von Miller, who already has three sacks in two games.

INTANGIBLES

The Jets will have to deal with playing in the thinner air in Denver and overcoming one of the NFL’s loudest fan bases. The offense worked on silent communication all week as it will be hard to hear in the Broncos’ first home game with a capacity crowd since 2019.

FANTASY PLAY

Noah Fant, Broncos TE: With WR Jerry Jeudy out, Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has made Fant his new security blanket, targeting him 14 times and making him the sixth most effective TE so far this season (10 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD). Last week, the Jets allowed five catches and 70 yards to the Patriots’ TE duo of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. — NICK KLOPSIS

NUMBER, PLEASE

77.1: Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s completion percentage, which is second highest in the NFL. The one-time Jets quarterback, who never attempted a pass for them, also has a 120.7 passer rating, the sixth highest in the league..

