TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets-Broncos Gameday preview

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

SUNDAY'S GAME

JETS (0-2) at BRONCOS (2-0)

Empower Field at Mile High, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Broncos by 10; O/U 41.5

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 113, XM 384.

KEY INJURIES

Jets: Out: RB Tevin Coleman (Non-COVID illness); Doubtful: WR Jamison Crowder (groin); Questionable: John Franklin-Myers (calf).

Broncos: Questionable: DL Mike Purcell (knee), G Graham Glasgow (illness)

QUOTABLE

"He will be a challenge for us, as he is for everybody. I like our matchup and I like some of the adjustments we’re making to handle that. But that will definitely be where my eyes are on third down."

-- John Benton, Jets O-line coach, on outside linebacker Von Miller, who already has three sacks in two games.

INTANGIBLES

The Jets will have to deal with playing in the thinner air in Denver and overcoming one of the NFL’s loudest fan bases. The offense worked on silent communication all week as it will be hard to hear in the Broncos’ first home game with a capacity crowd since 2019.

FANTASY PLAY

Noah Fant, Broncos TE: With WR Jerry Jeudy out, Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has made Fant his new security blanket, targeting him 14 times and making him the sixth most effective TE so far this season (10 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD). Last week, the Jets allowed five catches and 70 yards to the Patriots’ TE duo of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

-- NICK KLOPSIS

NUMBER, PLEASE

77.1: Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s completion percentage, which is second highest in the NFL. The one-time Jets quarterback, who never attempted a pass for them, also has a 120.7 passer rating, the sixth highest in the league.

.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

LaMarcus Aldridge of the Nets goes to the
Logan: Nash faces tough decisions with Nets' rotation
Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets
Jets RB Carter studies the science of running
Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets attempts a
Wilson expected to dial it back in order to avoid mistakes
Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the
Mets notes: Brewers owner notes Stearns is 'under contract with us'
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees runs the bases
Yankees ready for nine-game sprint to finish line
Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during the
0-3? Giants need a win in the worst way
Didn’t find what you were looking for?