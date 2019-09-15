Grab your favorite snack food and beverage.

It’s Browns and Jets on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, but the expected matchup featuring young quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield lost some hype when Darnold contracted mono.

Really, all the Jets’ injuries – no C.J. Mosley or rookie Quinnen Williams either – took some juice away. But there are still plenty of stars, plenty of big personalities and plenty of players and coaches looking for revenge, redemption or to rub someone else’s nose in dirt.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Gregg Williams, please stand up.

Beckham’s return to MetLife Stadium would be enough to garner some extra interest. But during the week, the former Giant accused Gregg Williams of directing his players to take Beckham out of a preseason game when Williams was the Browns defensive coordinator. Williams is the Jets defensive coordinator now and threw gas on this fire when he responded, “Odell who?” and said he didn’t think Beckham was a dynamic receiver.

If that wasn’t enough, Williams was the Browns’ interim coach last year and wanted the job full time after going 5-3. But they relieved him of his duties and named Freddie Kitchens – Mayfield’s choice – as head coach.

“There’s so many storylines out there,” Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. “It’s just going to be an awesome game to watch.”

Side note: This could be ugly for the Jets. But there are more storylines.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry played for Adam Gase in Miami. Gase admitted that their “relationship fractured at some point.” When Miami ultimately traded Landry to Cleveland, the receiver said Gase did it on purpose. Landry said Gase would threaten to trade players to Cleveland – which until recently was NFL hell. Gase admitted this week he did it once in a joking fashion. Landry responded by saying, “It wasn’t no one-time joke.”

There will be plenty of players and people looking at this as a “statement game,” Jenkins said, because it’s Monday Night Football, because both teams lost last week and because of all the other drama between these two teams.

The heavily undermanned Jets, led by backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, will need to play just about perfectly on both sides of the ball. Yes, the Browns only scored 13 points in the opener, but they’re expected to have a high-powered offense, one that wants to take down Williams’ defense.

“It’s like going against a created team on Madden,” Jenkins said. “They have good guys at every position and there’s no drop off in talent. They’re a created team in All-Madden.”

The Browns ended last season strong after Williams took over for Hue Jackson. They were looked at as a team on the rise with Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and Landry, and defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. Then they traded for Beckham, and they became a popular pick to make a deep playoff run.

After Cleveland acquired Beckham, Jenkins thought, “Oh, my gosh, this team is going to go to the playoffs.”

This will be a huge challenge for the Jets but the defense said they would have Williams’ back.

“He has a chip on his shoulder about this game,” safety Jamal Adams said. “We’re going to definitely go out there and play for him. He’s going to be in the back of our mind. I know he’s going to be riled up. That’s my guy. He’s going to be ready to go. We all are.”

Mosley is a huge loss on defense, as Darnold is on offense. Siemian steps in to make his first NFL start since Dec. 14, 2017. This could be a game where the Jets rely heavily on Le’Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery, who only played five snaps last week.

Having to turn to his backup quarterback is something Gase has experienced plenty. In three seasons as Miami’s coach, Gase had four different quarterbacks start at least five games. Ryan Tannehill, the No. 1 QB, missed half the regular-season games Gase coached.

Gase feels bad for Darnold, but not for himself.

“Maybe I’m messed up,” he said. “I’m like great, ‘Let’s go. Trevor is up. Let’s go find a way to win the game.’ ”