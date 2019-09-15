BROWNS (0-1) AT JETS (0-1)

MetLife Stadium, 8:15 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Browns by 6 1/2; O/U 45

TV: ESPN, Ch. 11 (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland)

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Tony Boselli); Sirius 83; XM 226.

INJURY IMPACT

Sam Darnold is out indefinitely with mono. Trevor Siemian will start and play his first regular season NFL game since Dec. 14, 2017. Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley is out with a groin injury he suffered in last week’s loss to Buffalo. The Jets’ defense folded after Mosley left. Neville Hewitt likely becomes the defensive playcaller. Rookie nose tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) also is out. Le’Veon Bell has been limited with shoulder soreness, but he’s playing. The Jets lost receiver Quincy Enunwa (neck) for the season. That could open up more opportunities for dual-threat back Ty Montgomery and backup receiver Josh Bellamy. New receiver Demaryius Thomas could slide in play, but he’s dealing with a hamstring issue.

The Browns are without talented safety Damarious Randall.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Jets offensive line vs. Browns defensive line: The Jets’ O-line underperformed last week, allowing four sacks and nine QB hits. They’re facing a better front in Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Shelden Richardson and Olivier Vernon. The Jets need to protect Siemian, who isn’t as mobile as Darnold. Luke Falk is the backup QB.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry vs. Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts: The Jets’ cornerback issues showed themselves last week and now they face one of the best receiving duos in the league. It could be a long night if they don’t meet the challenge.

Gregg Williams vs. Freddie Kitchens: Williams wanted the Browns head coaching job after leading them to a 5-3 mark as interim coach last year. Management chose Kitchens, the offensive coordinator who has a good relationship with Baker Mayfield. You know Williams wants to win this chess match.

Williams vs. Beckham: A lot of unflattering things were said by the loud defensive coordinator and emotional receiver.

QUOTABLE

Jamal Adams on bouncing back after last week and everything that’s happened to the Jets this week:

“We lost one and the world ended. We’re focused on the Browns. It’s another opportunity. We’ve hit adversity. Let’s go show what we’re made of. I like it. I actually like it. It’s a lot of adversity early on. It’s going to make us closer as a group, as a staff, as an organization and there’s no better way to do it than on Monday night.”

INTANGIBLES

It’s Monday Night Football. Both teams are coming off of big letdowns. They want to prove themselves in front of a huge viewing audience. But the Jets may not have enough to do it unless Cleveland is overconfident because of all the key players the Jets are missing.