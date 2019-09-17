Sam Darnold is home with mono, but the Jets were the ones who looked sick Monday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. looked pretty dynamic, though.

The Jets couldn’t move the football or stop Cleveland’s pass rush or contain Beckham in his MetLife Stadium return and suffered an embarrassing 23-3 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football.

After Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said he didn’t think Beckham was a dynamic player, the former Giant caught six passes for 161 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown play, one of his vintage slant routes that went for a long touchdown.

The Jets are 0-2 under new coach Adam Gase and look like a team going nowhere. Darnold is out indefinitely. The offense has scored just one touchdown in eight quarters, and now the Jets may be in search for another quarterback.

Trevor Siemian, who started for Darnold, left the game in the second quarter with a left ankle injury. The Jets said Siemian was being evaluated, but it didn’t look good as his ankle and knee bent in an unnatural and nasty way following a late hit by Myles Garrett.

Luke Falk, signed earlier in the day from the practice squad, made his NFL debut. He was serenaded with choruses of “Luuuuke.” Falk finished 20-for-25 with 198 yards. Siemian was just 3-for-6 for three yards.

The Jets’ offensive line had another subpar performance. They struggled keeping Garrett off their quarterbacks. He finished with three sacks and the Browns had four total.

“We have to look at all our guys and see who’s doing their job and who’s not.,” Gase said. “We have to move some pieces around.”

Le’Veon Bell had 21 carries for 68 yards and caught 10 passes for 61 yards. But he fumbled the ball at the Browns’ 7-yard line in the fourth quarter.

New kicker Sam Ficken, signed Tuesday, made a career-best 46-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Jets got in the red zone on their third series of the second half. But they gave up the ball on downs. Falk overthrew Robby Anderson on a third-and-2 from the 12. Gase went for it on fourth down, but a pass to Bell only went for 1 yard.

The Browns took over, and on the first play, Baker Mayfield threw a short pass over the middle to Beckham that he turned into an 89-yard touchdown. The extra point made it 23-3.

“We have to do our job, coaches, players,” Gase said. “We have to do a better job.”

Things don’t get easier for the Jets. They end this short week Sunday in New England against a team that hasn’t allowed a touchdown and has outscored its opponents by 73 points.

This game was just the continuation of a really rough and tumultuous week for the Jets.

The Jets already were without middle linebacker and defensive leader C.J. Mosley (groin) and rookie lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle). Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins left on the first drive with a calf injury and didn’t return. New receiver Demaryius Thomas left the game with a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice after the Jets acquired him last week because of the hamstring.

They were down another starter on defense, but appeared to be a healthy scratch. Trumaine Johnson was active, but didn't start. He played in the final minutes. It’s possible that Gase benched Johnson, who stood on the sidelines in full uniform with his helmet on for much of the game. Former Jets coach Todd Bowles benched Johnson for the last game of the regular season for being late to a team meeting.

The Browns scored on their first two drives, both field goals as the Jets’ defense showed some mettle. That was particularly so on Cleveland’s first drive of the game. Beckham made a ridiculous 33-yard one-handed grab with Nate Hairston draped all over him, giving Cleveland a first-and-goal from the 4. But the Jets’ defense kept the Browns out of the end zone and forced them to settle for a field goal.

The Jets’ offense was, in a word, brutal. In another, inept.

They went three-and-out on their first two series with two net yards of total offense. The Jets finally got a first down on their third series, but that was because of a roughing the passer on Garrett. The Jets had a chance for a second first down on that possession, but a holding on Kelvin Beachum negated a 16-yard completion from Siemian to Anderson.

The Jets also gave up a sack and had a delay of game penalty that backed them into a third-and-33 from the 5.

The Browns started their next possession on their own 47. On first down, Mayfield found Beckham for a 21-yard gain. The drive ended with Chubb scoring on a 19-yard touchdown run. There were multiple missed tackles on the run, and one big mistake on the prior play. On 4th-and-2, Mayfield’s pass was incomplete, but Hairston was called for defensive holding to extend the drive.

The Jets also were victimized by a roughing the passer on third down on the second field goal drive. Jamal Adams was flagged for a hit on Mayfield near midfield. Four plays later, Austin Siebert drilled a 48-yard field goal.

“We got to get better at what we’re doing,” Gase said. “We can play so much better than this.”

It was 13-0 when the Jets finally got on the board on Ficken’s field goal. That was the series that the Jets lost Siemian. Falk came in, and Bell became the workhorse. He had seven straight touches. Another Beachum hold hurt the Jets field position. But Ty Montgomery ran for 10 yards on 3-and-19 from the 28 to put the Jets in field goal range.