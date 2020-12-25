Jets-Browns info box

LINE

Browns by 10; O/U: 47 1/2

INJURY IMPACT

JETS: CB Javelin Guidry (knee), doubtful; WR Jeff Smith (shoulder), questionable.

BROWNS: G Wyatt Teller (ankle), out; LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Browns RBs Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt vs. ILBs Neville Hewitt/Bryce Hager

Due to injuries, trades and opt outs, Hager is expected to start at inside linebacker. The special teams ace hasn’t played a defensive snap this year. After Hewitt and Hager, the Jets are down to practice squad players. No matter, the Jets have a tough, tough matchup against the NFL’s best running back duo. Chubb and Hunt each have more than 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. They cause problems for good defenses at full strength. The Jets won’t have run stopper Quinnen Williams (injured reserve), making this challenge even more difficult.

QUOTABLE

"He’s a real good player. He’s really explosive. He’s got different tools in his toolbox. He does different things. There’s a lot of things I got to key in on and hone in on and try to find slight little weaknesses to get myself an advantage."

— Jets LT Mekhi Becton, who will line up at times against Browns DE Myles Garrett

INTANGIBLES

The Browns are a hungry team. They’re nearing their first playoff berth since the 2001-02 season and still can win the AFC North title. Cleveland will be motivated. Will the Jets be as motivated now that they captured their first win? They were so relieved. If they exhale a little, the driven Browns and hot quarterback Baker Mayfield could have an easy day.

NUMBER, PLEASE

10

Consecutive seasons, including this one, in which the Jets will have missed the playoffs, a number that soon could be the NFL’s longest active streak. The Buccaneers, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2006-07, and Browns, both came into the weekend with an opportunity to clinch postseason berths.