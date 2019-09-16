TODAY'S PAPER
Monday Night Football: Browns vs. Jets

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Jets host Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in a Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 16, 2019, at MetLife Stadium.

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Trevor Simian #19 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Trevor Siemian of the Jets is attended to after being injured during the game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Trevor Simian #19 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Trevor Siemian of the Jets looks to pass the ball against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Olivier Vernon #54 of the Cleveland Browns pursues
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Olivier Vernon of the Cleveland Browns pursues Trevor Siemian of the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Olivier Vernon #54 of the Cleveland Browns pursues
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Olivier Vernon of the Cleveland Browns pursues Trevor Siemian of the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns catches
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns catches a first quarter pass in front of Nate Hairston of the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the Jets reacts in the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns makes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the first quarter against Nate Hairston of the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns makes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the first quarter against Nate Hairston of the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns makes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the first quarter against Nate Hairston of the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Trevor Siemian of the Jets warms up before
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Trevor Siemian of the Jets warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the Jets looks on during warm-ups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on before
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks on before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the New York Jets acknowledges fans during warm-ups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Trevor Sinemian #19 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Trevor Siemian of the Jets warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of the New York Jets looks on during warm-ups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

