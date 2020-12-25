Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are difficult for some of the healthiest and most stout defenses to handle. The Jets are neither.

So what kind of a challenge will it be for the Jets on Sunday afternoon?

"Real big," coach Adam Gase said.

"Huge," interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush said.

The Browns have the third-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 152.6 yards per game. Chubb needs 69 yards to reach 1,000, and he’s scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Hunt has run for 793 yards, five TDs and has five more receiving scores.

The Jets rank 14th in run defense. But they won’t have tackle Quinnen Williams, who leads the Jets in tackles for loss. A neck injury landed Williams on IR this week.

The Seahawks ran all over the Jets, gaining 174 yards in Bush’s first game two weeks ago. But he came up with a better scheme against the Rams last week and held them to 114. Bush said he’s going to have to be creative to try and limit Chubb and Hunt, especially without Williams.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Quinnen’s a big, big part of what we do," Bush said. "We depend on him to be dynamic inside. We’re going to miss him big time. To face this running game, these guys are pretty much the best in the league at what they do. They got a one-two punch where you can’t just load up or think one way. They got two guys that can get a lot of things done. It’s going to be a challenge.

"We got to do some things inside that are slightly different than what we’ve done because we don’t have Quinnen. We’re going to have to load up the box at times and move people around at other times. Just do some things that maybe get them off schedule in their run game, maybe kind of invite them to do some other things. At the end of the day we have to hit the guys up front, get them knocked back and try to tackle these backs."

Two-minute drill

Cornerback Javelin Guidry is doubtful for Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Wide receiver Jeff Smith (shoulder) is questionable … Assistant coach/wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson will not attend the game. He’s a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 … Defensive assistant Blake Williams (non-injury related) will not attend the game. Williams is the son of Gregg Williams, the Jets’ former defensive coordinator who was fired earlier this month.