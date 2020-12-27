The Trevor Lawrence dream is officially over for the Jets.

For the second straight week, Adam Gase’s team ended the game in victory formation.

The Jets held on to beat the Browns 23-16 in their home finale inside empty MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The victory coupled with the Jaguars’ loss to Chicago clinched the second-worst record in the NFL for the Jets. They will pick second in the NFL draft.

The odds of the Jets (2-13) getting the first pick was greatly diminished anyway with their unexpected win last week against the Rams. This sealed it for Jacksonville (1-14). The Jaguars, who own the tiebreaker over the Jets, have the first overall pick, which everyone expects to be Lawrence, the stud quarterback out of Clemson.

The Jets could take Ohio State’s Justin Fields second or possibly trade down for more draft capital and grab another quarterback. But their incumbent QB Sam Darnold played his second straight clean game.

Darnold threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He was 16-of-32 for 175 yards. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder also caught a touchdown and threw another.

The Browns were undermanned on both sides of the ball after linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive Saturday for COVID-19. Starting receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they were considered high-risk close contacts. Joining them were receiver KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips.

Baker Mayfield threw for 285 yards, no touchdowns and lost two fumbles.

Mayfield also fumbled on Cleveland’s last play of the game, on fourth-and-1 from the Jets' 16. Inside two minutes, the player who fumbles is the only one allowed to recover it. Since Mayfield didn’t, the Jets took over and Darnold took three knees.

The Jets led 20-3 late in the third quarter and could have had a bigger cushion. Kicker Sam Ficken had both an extra point and 50-yard field goal blocked. The blocked field goal came after a Jets’ drive was extended with a roughing the kicker penalty on Cleveland.

The Browns scored rushing touchdowns on back-to-back drives to make it a one-score game. Kareem Hunt’s 4-yard TD run with 12:38 left cut the Jets’ lead to 20-16. Cody Parkey missed the extra point following the Hunt score with 12:38 left.

Neither team got much going after that, but the Jets’ defense came up with a huge play deep in Browns territory. Tarell Basham strip-sacked Mayfield. John Franklin-Myers recovered at the Cleveland 17. But the Jets had to settle for a field goal, but it got a little dicey, especially considering their kicking issues.

A false start as Ficken was attempting the field goal pushed the Jets back 5 yards. But Ficken converted the 34-yard field goal with 2:52 remaining to give the Jets the 27-20 lead.

The Browns had one last chance, and started badly for the Jets. Ficken’s kick off went out of bounds. The Browns began their drive on the 40. But the series ended when Basham forced Mayfield to fumble. Hunt recovered it, but by rule it was the Jets’ ball on downs.

The Jets have looked like a different team lately. They’re playing looser and more aggressively. The same can be said for the play-calling.

Gase waited until Week 16 to turn to some trick plays. Too little too late, but they still look good when they work.

The Jets’ first points came on a 43-yard touchdown pass from slot receiver Jamison Crowder to slot receiver Braxton Berrios to make it 7-3 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

Berrios was lined up at tailback. Darnold handed off to Ty Johnson, who pitched it Crowder. He lofted a pass down the right sideline to an open Berrios for the score.

The Jets’ defense forced a takeaway on the ensuing series. Frankie Luvu had a strip-sack on Mayfield that Folorunso Fatukasi recovered, giving the offense the ball at Cleveland’s 30.

On the first play, Darnold handed off to Crowder for a 14-yard gain. Three plays later, on third down, Darnold hit tight end Chris Herndon for an 11-yard touchdown. It was Herndon’s second touchdown catch of the season. Ficken’s extra point try was blocked, so the Jets led 13-3.

That was the score at halftime, as the Jets defense did a good job of keeping the undermanned Browns in check. At the half, Cleveland only had 4 rushing yards, 18 fewer than Darnold.

The Jets received the second-half kickoff and needed eight plays to get in the end zone. On third-and-6 from the Browns’ 30, Darnold found a wide-open Crowder for the touchdown that made it a three-score game.