Jets release quarterback Bryce Petty, sources say

The Jets save $705,000 against the salary cap by cutting Petty.

Bryce Petty looks on during a game against

Bryce Petty looks on during a game against the Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
The Jets released backup quarterback Bryce Petty on Thursday, according to multiple sources. Petty, a 2015 fourth-round pick, was 1-6 as a starter.

With the Jets drafting Sam Darnold in the first round last week, it meant Petty became expendable.

The Jets now have four quarterbacks on their active roster: projected starter Josh McCown and backups Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Hackenberg and Darnold.

Petty was given every chance to earn a starting job, especially last season, but couldn’t beat out McCown. Instead, Petty was the No. 2 quarterback for the majority of the season and replaced McCown for the final three weeks when McCown suffered a broken hand.

In those three games, Petty completed just 49.1 percent of his passes with three interceptions and one touchdown.

The Jets had hopes for Petty when they drafted him out of Baylor because of his strong arm, but he just couldn’t convert fast enough to the NFL game after a successful college career.

The Jets save $705,000 against the salary cap by cutting Petty.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

