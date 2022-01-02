It’s was almost New Year’s miracle for the Jets. It ended up being another Tom Brady magical moment inside MetLife Stadium after a really bad play call by the Jets on a really strange day.

Brady erased a 14-point Jets lead and orchestrated a game-winning drive to lift the Buccaneers to a 28-24 victory Sunday afternoon.

In perhaps his final game against the Jets, Brady threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Cyril Grayson for a 33-yard touchdown pass — safety Elijah Riley was late getting over to defend Grayson — with 15 seconds to go for the game-winning score. Former Jet Le’Veon Bell rushed for the two-point conversion.

The Jets (4-12) had one last chance, but the game ended with Zach Wilson throwing to Braxton Berrios, whose lateral was recovered by Tampa Bay.

The Jets led 24-20 and were driving for a touchdown that would have put the game out of reach for Tampa Bay. They got a big Ty Johnson 22-yard run to the Tampa 15. But the drive stalled at the 7.

Saleh went for it on fourth-and-2, but the play call was puzzling, especially after burning a timeout with 2:17 left. It was a Wilson quarterback sneak up the middle for no gain.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saleh blamed the failure on the play to a miscommunication. "It was a reverse to Berrios,'' the coach said after the game. "The quarterback has an option based on the look that he has to sneak the ball. In that situation, we wanted the ball handed off to Berrios. But we did a very poor job as a coaching staff communicating that in the huddle and Zach executed the play as it’s designed. Unfortunately, Braxton probably has a first down and the game’s over. Poor job on our part for lack of communication."

That gave the ball back to Brady with 2:12 left and he carved up the Jets’ defense in their home finale.

The game featured a bizarre scene. Tampa Bay receiver Antonio Brown, who has a history of erratic behavior on and off the field, had a meltdown on the field. Brown got upset on the Bucs' sideline, removed his jersey and left the field without his shirt, waving for the fans to get up.

Wilson was 19-for-33 for 234 yards and a touchdown. Berrios scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. He finished with eight catches for 65 yards.

Rob Gronkowski caught seven passes for 115 yards for Tampa Bay (12-4)

The Jets opened up a two-touchdown lead on their opening series of the third quarter. Wilson completed his four pass attempts on the drive, capped by Johnson's 1-yard run to make it 24-10 with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter.

The defense had a chance to give the Jets the ball right back after an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Bucs set up a third-and-20 from the 15. Brady completed a 20-yard pass to Grayson to extend the drive.

After driving to the Jets' 3, Bruce Arians went for it on fourth-and-goal. Brady rifled it to tight end Cameron Brate for the touchdown with 29 seconds to go in the third.

After the Jets went three-and-out on their next two series, Tampa Bay cut the lead to 24-20 on Ryan Succop’s 27-yard field goal with 7:36 remaining.

The Jets’ offense started fast with Michael Carter running for 55 yards on their second play to the Tampa 12. Four plays later, Berrios ran it in from 1 yard out on trick play.

It was a direct snap to Carter, who flipped it to Berrios. Wilson went out for the pass. Berrios appeared to have the option to throw or run it, and he went in easily for the score.

The Buccaneers tied the game on their first possession as Brady led a 75-play drive. He connected with Mike Evans on a 4-yard score to cap the 13-play series.

Wilson and the Jets answered on their next possession with another touchdown drive. This time, Berrios caught a pass from Wilson and took it 9 yards for the touchdown to give the Jets a 14-7 lead.

After the Jets forced Tampa to settle for a Succop 39-yard field goal on their next series, the defense really stepped up.

Brady was sacked on third down as rookie nickelback Michael Carter II brought him down. On the Buccaneers’ final drive of the half, Brady was picked off by Brandin Echols.

The rookie corner returned it 30 yards to the Tampa Bay 48 with 16 seconds left. The Jets got a 15-yard pass play to Johnson on first down. Eddy Pineiro kicked a 51-yard field goal with a second remaining to give the Jets a seven-point lead at the half.