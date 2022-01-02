OFFENSE

The Jets had very little trouble moving the football against the Buccaneers’ vaunted defense. Zach Wilson led three touchdown drives and didn’t throw an interception for the fourth straight game. The rookie is definitely making progress. Wilson drove the Jets to the 7-yard line with a chance to seal the win. But a communication breakdown cost the Jets what would have been easily their best win of the season when Wilson was stuffed on fourth-and-2. The Jets had the run game going for the second straight week. Michael Carter got it rolling with a 55-yard run on the game's second play. But he eventually left with a concussion. The Jets rang up 150 yards on the ground – the third most the Buccaneers allowed this season.

GRADE: B

DEFENSE

They had Tom Brady in a little trouble, or so it seemed. Jeff Ulbrich’s defense kept Brady out of the end zone on four straight series as the Jets built a two-touchdown lead. They sacked him on third down to end one drive and intercepted him late in the first half to stop another. The defense played well for much of the game. But with the game on the line, Brady exploited the Jets’ young secondary and their defense as a whole. The Jets gave up 11 points in the final 7:36, but the killer was a 93-yard drive late the end of the game when the Buccaneers had no timeouts. There was too much cushion between the receivers and the defensive backs, especially on the game-winning touchdown pass – a 33-yard reception by Cyril Grayson.

GRADE: C

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Bucs did a good job of keeping the ball away from Braxton Berrios, the NFL kickoff-return leader. Berrios only returned two kickoffs for 55 yards. Keelan Cole returned three for 64. Eddy Pineiro made all three extra points and a 51-yard field goal just before the half. Braden Mann only averaged 38.5 yards on his punts.

GRADE: B-

COACHING

The Jets came out attacking on offense, mixed up the play calling and did a good job against a strong defense. The defense exceeded expectations for much of the game. But everything hinged up on the play-call at the end of the game. Robert Saleh blamed the loss on the coaches. He said coordinator Mike LaFleur has to make sure he communicates to Wilson exactly what he wanted him to do on that game-changing play. Apparently, he didn't.

GRADE: D