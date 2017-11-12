Jets grades: Offense has an awful day

Offense: F

The offensive line had its worst performances of the season, allowing six sacks and a season-high 14 quarterback hits on Josh McCown. It was pushed around a majority of the day, forcing McCown to hurry his throws. The Jets struggled on third down, going 3-for-15, and the running attack, without starter Matt Forte (swollen right knee), averaged 2.9 yards per carry. The only touchdown came with 28 seconds left. It was a major setback for the unit.

Defense: C

It’s hard to criticize a defense that gave up one touchdown and three field goals. But a 21-yard fourth-quarter run by Charles Sims III, on a third-and-15 in which he broke two tackles, kept a scoring drive alive. Overall, the Jets defense didn’t get off the field quick enough; they gave up two scoring drives lasting 7:56 and 7:25. There was pressure on the quarterback, with six quarterback hits and one sack, but the secondary missed cornerback Morris Claiborne (sore right foot) in the second half.

Special teams: C

New returner JoJo Natson averaged 18 yards a kick return and fielded just one punt for zero yards. Punter Lachlan Edwards shanked a punt for 37 yards, but had a net average of 43.7 with two inside the 20. Edwards made a touchdown-saving tackle on a 44-yard return by Bernard Reedy. Chandler Catanzaro converted a 47-yard field goal to improve to 10-for-14 on kicks between 40-49 yards this season.

Coaching: D

This was a winnable game and the team came out flat. Todd Bowles said his team was ready to play but when players say they were sluggish to start, then you must question things. The Jets didn’t make enough adjustments in the second half, especially in pass protection. Right guard Brian Winters said the communication wasn’t very good during the game. The Jets did blitz enough to give Ryan Fitzpatrick problems, but he still made enough plays to win.