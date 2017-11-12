Jets vs. Buccaneers

The Jets fell to 4-6 after a 15-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 10 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Chris Baker (90) wraps up New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims (34) beats New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) to the endzone to score during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) gets tripped up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates with running back Elijah McGuire after Anderson caught a 38-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) celebrates with teammate strong safety Jamal Adams (33) after Roberts intercepted a pass intedned for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Making the call is back judge Shawn Hochuli (83).

Injured quarterback Jameis Winston, right, shakes hands with the team as they go onto the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Winston reinjured his shoulder during last week's game in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) runs with a reception against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) breaks up a pass intedned for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) intercepts a pass intedned for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims (34) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter, right, talks to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Fitzpatrick is playing in place of injured Jameis Winston.

New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) runs into Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) gets tripped up by New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) strips the ball from New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers recovered the ball.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) hugs New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) after the Buccaneers defeated the Jets 15-13 during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) is stopped by New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Patrick Murray (7) kicks a field goal against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Holding is Bryan Anger.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Fitzpatrick is playing in place of injured Jameis Winston.