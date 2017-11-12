What happened to Morris Claiborne?

The Jets starting cornerback missed the Week 9 game against the Bills with a sore foot. But after some limited practices and a good pregame workout, Claiborne started vs the Buccaneers. Claiborne left the game limping after allowing a 22-yard reception to DeSean Jackson in the first quarter and never returned.

“I don’t feel like it got any worse,” he said. “I feel like it had got better from the first time I hurt it [Oct. 29 vs. Falcons] to that Thursday game [vs. the Bills] it got better and this week it got a lot better. Coming into this game, I already knew where it was, I knew how it felt and stuff like that. I didn’t want to miss too much and I wanted to give it a shot.”

The Jets used Darryl Roberts and Juston Burris to replace Claiborne.

What happened to the running game?

With Matt Forte (knee) out, the Jets asked Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire to pick things up and they struggled. There was a 21-yard gain, on the second possession of the game by Powell, but overall the Jets rushing attack had 56 yards total for a 2.9 average. Todd Bowles said the Buccaneers were just pushing into the Jets’ backfield limiting run lanes.

“We’ve got to own what we did,” right guard Brian Winters said. “I know I didn’t play up to my standards at all. I’m not speaking to anyone else, I just got to speak for myself. I got a lot to do to improve my game and work on that.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So the Jets continue to have problems committing penalties?

Yes. How about this to start the game? A holding call on Brett Qvale, on the opening kickoff, another hold on Brian Winters on the second offensive play and on the sixth offensive play wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is called for offensive pass interference. As a team, the Jets were flagged eight times for 77 yards, too many for a team with little room for error.

Wasn’t this a homecoming for Seferian-Jenkins too?

Josh McCown, a former Bucs quarterback, wasn’t the only player facing his former team. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was a 2014 second-round pick by Tampa Bay. Seferian-Jenkins’ career never flourished with the Bucs and he was released during the 2016 season following a DUI arrest. Seferian-Jenkins didn’t have a catch Sunday until the fourth quarter when the Jets were playing catchup. Seferian-Jenkins made a team-leading six receptions for 67 yards.

Were there any more injuries?

The Jets lost Claiborne as he re-injured his foot, which is sore and everybody else is OK. The Jets are hopeful after the bye week that Forte and Claiborne can be healthy enough to play in the Nov. 26 game against Carolina. Starting right tackle Brandon Shell (neck) missed the last two weeks but returned against the Bucs.

$item.text.value