The improbable season for the Jets took another unexpected turn.

On Sunday, they will face their former quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick will start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in place of Jameis Winston, who has been shut down for two weeks with an injury to his throwing shoulder, according to Bucs coach Dirk Koetter.

“It’s definitely going to be interesting,” Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. “Every now and then, coming across the locker room and seeing how he carries himself, he’s a pro. He works hard and it will be a good game.”

As a sidebar to the game, Jets starter Josh McCown, who replaced Fitzpatrick, also will be facing his former team.

“That was a really rough year,” said McCown, who went 1-10 in that 2014 season with Tampa Bay. “So for me, it will be like it’s just another trip. I’ve kinda moved on past that, and obviously I’ve done that with different stops and different places in my career, and I’ve had practice at it. It will just be another game. I’m looking forward to competing against [Tampa Bay]. I know some of those guys and I appreciate those guys and their friendship and the kind of men they are.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles said the last time he spoke with Fitzpatrick was at the end of last season, and what a year it was. Fitzpatrick and the Jets finished 5-11 in a season in which he was benched twice and regained the starting job only because his replacements got injured.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

General manager Mike Maccagnan released several veterans, including wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker and linebacker David Harris, and elected not to re-sign Fitzpatrick.

It wasn’t a surprise considering how the year went.

In the previous season, Fitzpatrick set a franchise record with 31 touchdown passes, but the Jets lost to the Bills in the regular-season finale, costing them a playoff berth. There was a belief Fitzpatrick would have a future with the Jets, but he couldn’t work out a contract with the team. He missed the entire offseason program as Geno Smith got the first-team reps in practices until just before training camp, when Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $12-million deal.

There was some bitterness on each side but the expectations were the Jets would reach the postseason. They didn’t and everybody moved on, or at least that’s what the Jets were saying on Monday afternoon when asked about Fitzpatrick’s start against them.

“Fitz was good when he was here and we’re going down to play the Buccaneers not Fitzpatrick,” Bowles said. “We will prepare for a full week and try to get a win.”

“I think we’re mainly studying on the team as a whole, not focusing on Fitzpatrick or the fact he used to be here,” defensive end Leonard Williams said. “We’re not trying to make it too much us against Fitzpatrick. We’re studying Tampa Bay regardless of who plays or not. We’re focusing on who is able to play.”

Now we know.

McCown vs. Fitzpatrick.

Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

“He’s been on different teams, I’ve been on different teams,” Bowles said. “I played against some guys that I’ve coached against and it’s a normal week for us.”

Sure.

Notes & quotes: The NFL suspended Bucs receiver Mike Evans for Sunday’s game for violating the unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules. Evans, according to ESPN, will appeal the suspension, and if he wins the appeal, will play against the Jets. Evans was suspended because of a blindside hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. The hit led to a sideline scrap . . . The Jets had what McCown described as an abbreviated practice Monday after the team was off for the weekend . . . Bowles said he would have more information on the health of starting cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot), who missed Thursdays’ game against the Bills, later in the week . . . In the aftermath of a video gone viral of the Jets defenders dancing to music in the fourth quarter against the Bills, Bowles quipped: “Not one of them could have been a ‘Soul Train’ dancer.”