The Jets ended their three-game losing streak in a dominating 34-21 victory over the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

Finishing, establishing the running game and having a strong defensive effort were the major themes for the Jets going into their only prime-time contest of the season.

The Jets (4-5) had lost their previous three games, squandering 14-point leads to the Patriots and Dolphins, and failing to hold a seven-point halftime advantage against the Falcons on Sunday.

“It wasn’t a relief, it was necessary,” coach Todd Bowles said of ending the losing streak. “We got to do that every week, when we have the lead we got to close games out and we did that today.”

Thursday’s task seemed daunting as the Bills (5-3) had won four of their past five games. But the Jets had a season-high seven sacks, the most since they also had seven on Sept. 12, 2016 against the Bengals. The Jets had only 11 sacks entering the game.

The Jets also forced three turnovers, matching the Bills’ total for their first seven games.

Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins recorded his second sack of the game when he stripped Tyrod Taylor at the Bills’ 18 with 11:26 to play in the fourth quarter. The loose ball was scooped up by inside linebacker Demario Davis, who returned it to the Bills’ 5. Matt Forte punched it in from there with 11:21 left, his second touchdown of the game, to give the Jets a 31-7 lead.

Forte, who had complained about a lack of running plays in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, rushed a season-high 14 times for 77 yards. Bilal Powell totaled 74. For the game, the Jets rushed for 194 yards on 41 carries.

“We did a good job of staying with the run game,” Bowles said. “We kept it moving and we got some of them two or three yards, some of them we got out of there but we were consistent at it. We kind of wore [them] down and stayed on the field a little longer.”

The Jets took a 24-7 lead when Forte scored on a 10-yard run with 4:16 left in the third quarter. It was his first touchdown of the season. But it was all set up when Powell juked past three Bills defenders for a 51-yard run on the previous play.

On the Bills’ next possession Jets rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye combined to make a terrific play, forcing a fumble and recovering it. Taylor completed a 23-yard pass to tight end Nick O’ Leary at the Jets’ 34. No Jets player touched O’Leary and after he stood up, the rookie safeties made their impact. Maye and Adams converged on O’Leary with Maye stripping him of the ball. Adams recovered it with 2:26 left in the quarter.

Earlier in the third quarter, Josh McCown connected with Robby Anderson on a fade route for a 25-yard touchdown to push the Jets’ lead to 17-7. The keys of the seven-play, 74-yard scoring drive were a pair of 20-yard plays — Jermaine Kearse’s sideline reception and Forte’s run.

Facing a second-and-15 from the Bills’ 25, McCown threw a pinpoint pass to Anderson, who beat Bills rookie Tre-Davious White in the end zone for the touchdown that gave the Jets a 10-point lead.

The Jets defense was outstanding in the first half, getting five sacks, seven quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

It all added up to a 10-7 halftime lead for a Jets team that clearly wanted to establish the run and become more physical against the Bills.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson picked up his second sack of the season and fellow end Leonard Williams recorded a half-sack, his first of the year.

The Jets finished an eight-play, 54-yard drive when McCown scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. It was McCown’s team-leading third rushing touchdown, but more important the Jets stuck to the ground game, a week after Forte questioned the play-calling.

Offensive coordinator John Morton utilized Forte as a starter, his first start in three weeks.