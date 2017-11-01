This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Buster Skrine expected to play when Jets host Bills on Thursday

The Jets cornerback suffered a concussion against Miami on Oct. 22.

Jets cornerback Buster Skrine emerges from the pile with a fumble recovery against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
The Jets received some good news Wednesday when starting cornerback Buster Skrine cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Thursday’s game against the Bills.

Skrine suffered a concussion in the loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 22 and missed last Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Morris Claiborne, the other starting cornerback, is listed as questionable to play against the Bills with a sore left foot. If Claiborne doesn’t play, the Jets could start newly acquired corner Rashard Robinson. The Jets traded a 2018 fifth-round pick to the 49ers for Robinson, who is tied for second in the NFL with eight accepted penalties, on Tuesday.

But if Robinson isn’t ready, the Jets most likely will start Darryl Roberts in place of Claiborne.

Also, defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who has not practiced in three weeks due to toe and shoulder injuries, is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Wilkerson has not missed a game this season.

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell (neck) and safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring) were both listed as doubtful to play against the Bills on Wednesday’s injury report.

