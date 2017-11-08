FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ most penalized player said getting flagged is part of the game, but that he wants to clean it up.

Cornerback Buster Skrine has been penalized eight times this season and struggled with his overall play. He allowed two touchdowns Oct. 22 in a loss to the Dolphins, and after missing the next game with a concussion, he gave up another TD to the Bills last Thursday. In his last two games, Skrine was penalized five times.

“My whole career I’ve had penalties, so it doesn’t bother me,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “I do want to fix it because it hurts the team.”

Skrine said he doesn’t believe referees are targeting him as the penalties add up.

“I think it’s the 5-10 rule,” Skrine said, alluding to his height. “Five-foot-10 and under, it’s rough on you.”

Wilkerson has a broken toe

General manager Mike Maccagnan said defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is playing with a broken pinky toe. He hasn’t practiced in a month because of the toe and a sprained AC joint in his shoulder.

“That may have affected his play,” Maccagnan said. “But for the most part, what we ask Mo to do he was doing a solid job, a good job. As of late, he’s probably feeling better healthwise. I think he’s performed well the last few games.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jet streams

CB Morris Claiborne (sore left foot), RB Matt Forte (swollen right knee), DT Ed Stinson (neck) and G Brian Winters (abdomen) didn’t practice. RT Brandon Shell, who missed the last two games with a neck injury, was a full participant in practice. No. 3 QB Christian Hackenberg has a bruised right index finger on his throwing hand. He was limited, as was FB Lawrence Thomas (concussion).