Jets cornerback Buster Skrine didn’t practice Wednesday because of a concussion, which was determined after Skrine was examined on Monday.
Head coach Todd Bowles said Skrine suffered the concussion in the loss to the Dolphins. It’s uncertain if Skrine will play but Bowles said numerous changes will be forthcoming if that’s the case.
Cornerback Robert Nelson was activated from the practice squad, and he could see time in the nickel defense.
“We have some gymnastics to work out,” Bowles said. “But he’ll take some reps.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.