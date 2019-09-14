The Jets will be without their quarterback on offense and defense for Monday night's game agaisnt the Browns.

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who calls the defensive plays, will not play due to a groin injury. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams also has been ruled out with a sprained ankle. Quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out earlier in the week with mono. Trevor Siemian will start in his place.

Le’Veon Bell (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Steve McLendon (hip), Brian Winters (shoulder), Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) were all limited in practice Saturday and are officially listed as questionable for Monday's game. New receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) did not practice, and he also is questionable.

It’s been a rough week for the Jets. They lost Quincy Enunwa for the season with a neck injury, then learned Darnold had mono and would be sidelined indefinitely.

Not having Mosley, against what many expect to be a high-powered offense, is a huge loss for the Jets.

Mosley was having a great game against the Bills in last week's season opener – the entire defense was – until he left with the groin issue in the second half. Mosley had an interception he returned for a touchdown and fumble recovery in his Jets’ debut, and the defense kept the Bills out of the end zone while Mosley was in the game.

Buffalo scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns after Mosley left, and beat the Jets 17-16.

Neville Hewitt is expected to slide into Mosley’s spot as the middle linebacker and defensive play-caller. That was Avery Williamson’s role last year, but he tore his ACL in the preseason and is out for the year.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Williams sprained his ankle in the Bills’ loss. Jets coach Adam Gase said all week that Mosley and Williams were progressing well and there was hope they could play. Gase also was hoping the longer week would work in the Jets’ favor. That hope ended when neither of defensive player could practice on Saturday.

Cleveland will be without a key member of its secondary. Safety Demarious Randall has a concussion and will not play. Browns linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle), receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) also are out.