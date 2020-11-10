As the NFLPA reportedly investigates a complaint filed by Jets players about security cameras in the locker room, union rep Greg Van Roten said there are no trust issues with the team and that everyone knew the cameras were there.

Van Roten said the players’ concerns had to do with the COVID-19 protocols and whether the NFL could review video and fine those who weren’t wearing a mask in the locker room.

"We all know there’s cameras in there. It’s not a secret," Van Roten said. "The team is up front about that. There’s an ongoing conversation between the NFLPA and the NFL’s management council regarding that because there’s different perspectives on is it OK, is it not OK?

"The player’s issue with it is not privacy related. I think it’s more are we going to get fined if we’re not wearing masks in the locker room. I think it’s more of a CBA issue than a privacy legality issue. Talking to the guys on the team, no one really cares that there are cameras in there. They’re there to protect us. They’re there if something goes missing. We get why they’re there."

The Jets are not the only team that has cameras in the locker room. They are not in violation of the CBA or any New Jersey state laws, a league source said. Videos are monitored and are only reviewed as investigative resources if there is a reported issue, the source said. They serve as security to protect the players and their property.

Van Roten, a Long Beach resident, agreed. The veteran right guard said he doesn’t think the Jets are "spying" on the players.

"There is no trust issue," Van Roten said. "Honestly the cameras are there for us. There have been situations in the past, not unique to the Jets, where stuff goes missing after a game. They’re there for the players to protect their things.

"It’s not like they’re spying on us. It’s for us. We’re part of the team. The Jets are there to protect us. Everything in that building is to make sure we have everything we need and we’re as comfortable as possible to prepare to play and win football games."

Van Roten said he doesn’t know whether a player complained to the union for it to get to this point. Now the NFLPA and NFL management council are working together to decide whether the cameras should be allowed under the CBA..

"It’s not like the Jets are directly involved or the players on the team are directly involved," Van Roten said. "Let’s figure out if what’s happening is allowed. It’s one of those issues that pops up every now and again when you have a collective bargaining agreement."