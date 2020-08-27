Jets cancel practice to protest shooting of Jacob Blake

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets canceled practice on Thursday, becoming the latest team to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Jets were scheduled to practice at 9:20 a.m. Players are usually out there long before then, but the field at Atlantic Health Training Facility was empty.

The Detroit Lions were the first to cancel practice Tuesday to protest what happened to Blake. The Washington Football Team canceled their Thursday scrimmage, while the Indianapolis Colts canceled their Thursday practice.

The NBA decided to postpone three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks stayed in the locker room instead of playing Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic. Three Major League Baseball games and five Major League Soccer games also were postponed on Wednesday night.

The Jets had a meeting Tuesday night, led by CEO Christopher Johnson, to discuss Blake’s shooting. Players said the conversation became emotional.

“Some guys shed tears,” safety Bradley McDougald said Wednesday.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot multiple times during a confrontation with police after they were called over a dispute involving Blake. Family members say he is paralyzed from the waist down.

“It was a long conversation,” coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday. “We started off our squad meeting with that. Christopher did a great job of kind of starting it and we had a lot of guys involved in the discussion. It was good to hear the amount of guys speak.”

This wasn’t the first time Johnson addressed the team about racial injustice.

He spoke to them following the death of George Floyd, who died when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Johnson gave out his cell phone number to the team and told them to call him any time if they needed to talk.

Linebackers coach Frank Bush said he and the rest of the players appreciate how Johnson has been during these troubling times.

“That impact is huge,” Bush said. “It’s huge. I’ve been in this league for over 30-plus years and you just don’t get that. I’m sure owners want to be a part of it but they just don’t put themselves out there like that.

“This has been a huge impact for our team. A lot of our guys were stunned when he first gave us his number back in the spring. And to come out (Tuesday) and go out there again. To me it says it means something to him. He’s feeling it. He’s right there. He’s got empathy for the entire situation.

"Guys are stunned but at the same time they feel good about the situation because they know they know they can express themselves, they’re going to try to make some changes. They’re going to try to do something going forward and they know he’s got their back 100 percent.”