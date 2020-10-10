TODAY'S PAPER
Jets vs. Cardinals Week 5 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gestures during the first

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gestures during the first half of an NFL game against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Brian Blanco

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Cardinals (2-2) vs. Jets (0-4), 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

VITALS

Line: Cardinals by 7 1/2; O/U 47 1/2

TV: Ch. 5 (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 81; XM 226.

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), out; LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder), Breshad Perriman (ankle) doubtful; LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf), CB Bless Austin (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (groin), questionable.

Cardinals: LB Devon Kennard (calf), out; DE Jordan Phillips (illness), S Chris Banjo (hamstring), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Kyler Murray vs. Gregg Williams’ defense

Murray’s 265 yards rushing leads all quarterbacks. The Jets have struggled stopping the run and lead the NFL in roughing-the-passer penalties. Murray, a former first-round pick in baseball, is adept at sliding. The Jets will have to show some discipline at not hitting him late or high.

QUOTABLE

"A lot of those guys were on this roster last year that I watched fight through a pretty rough start and found ways to get better, found ways to win games. Sometimes it just takes one game and things turn around."

— Adam Gase

INTANGIBLES

Joe Flacco is the most accomplished and winningest backup quarterback the Jets have had behind Sam Darnold. That experience and Flacco’s desire to get a starting job in the NFL again could serve the Jets well. They also could get a spark from Le’Veon Bell if he returns from IR.

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: Jets’ wins in games that Darnold hasn’t started since they drafted him in 2018 (11-19 with Darnold, 0-6 without him).

