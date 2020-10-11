Adam Gase’s Jets continue to be a comedy of errors on offense and an overall laughingstock on the field.

The Jets remain winless five weeks into the NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals blasted the Jets, 30-10, Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The last time the Jets were 0-5 was in 1996 when they finished with a franchise-worst record of 1-15 under Rich Kotite. That mark looks in jeopardy the way Gase’s team has played this season.

The Jets continue to look lost offensively, and make so many head-scratching decisions. That falls on Gase, who couldn’t come up with a play to get the Jets 1 yard in the red zone on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 in the first quarter.

Joe Flacco ran the offense with Sam Darnold sidelined because of a sprained right shoulder. Flacco was 18-for-33 for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Jamison Crowder caught eight passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Le’Veon Bell, who returned from a three-game stint on IR because of a hamstring injury, had 13 carries for 60 yards, and one catch for 7 yards.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray put up a career-high 380 passing yards. He was 27-for-37 with one touchdown pass and one interception. Murray also ran for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeAndre Hopkins had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Gregg Williams’ defense allowed 496 yards of total offense.

The game appeared to be in doubt on Friday when a Jets player tested positive for COVID-19. But it was a false positive.

The Jets failed to get in the end zone on their first two red-zone trips. They didn’t even get points on one of them. But they finally broke through when Crowder caught a short Flacco pass and scored on an 11-yard touchdown to make it 17-10 in the third quarter.

Flacco and Crowder hooked up for a 52-yard pass play on the drive. Flacco also had a 5-yard run on third-and-1 to keep the drive alive on the play before the Crowder touchdown.

The Jets needed a stop after cutting their deficit to seven points, and couldn’t get it. The Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-1 from their 39, and tight end Darrell Daniels caught a 31-yard pass from Murray. The drive ended with Kenyan Drake taking it in from 1 yard to make it 24-10.

Hopkins caught a 37-yard touchdown pass later for the final scoring.

The Jets allowed 10 points in the final 2:41 of the second quarter and trailed 17-3 at halftime.

Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 14-3. On the ensuing possession, the Jets picked up two first downs and then things fell apart.

They were called for holding on first down from their 47. Two plays later, Flacco was sacked for a 10-yard loss. The Jets couldn’t convert on third down and gave Arizona the ball back with 53 seconds left — plenty of time to get points. And the Cardinals did.

The big play was running back Chase Edmonds’ 30-yard catch into Jets territory. Edmonds scored the Cardinals’ first TD of the game, on a 29-yard run in the first quarter.

Zane Gonzalez kicked a 47-yard field goal just before the half ended to make it a 14-point game.

The Jets’ offense continues to be awful. They opened the game with two consecutive three-and-outs, and they got just one first down on their next series.

And then the Jets’ ineptitude really showed.

They had a 14-play drive in the first half that resulted in no points. They had a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 from the Cardinals’ 13. They ran both times for no gain.

Then the defense came up big as Avery Williamson intercepted Murray and returned it 21 yards to the Arizona 10. On first down, the Jets were flagged with a delay-of-game penalty.

After Bell ran for 7 yards on first-and-15, Flacco’s next two passes fell incomplete. The Jets settled for a 26-yard Sam Ficken field goal.