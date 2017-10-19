FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson met with several team leaders Thursday to get their opinions regarding player protests and social issues, according to multiple sources.

Johnson attended the NFL owners’ meetings this week, when protests during and before the national anthem were discussed. Johnson, according to a source, believed the meetings went well and hopes there will be more. He has plans for Jets players to become more socially active in the metropolitan area as a way of addressing social injustices.

“I think a lot of good stuff happened there,” Johnson said after leaving the meetings Tuesday.

Several players have taken a knee or locked arms during the anthem, raising concerns of league officials. Commissioner Roger Goodell said he believes players should stand during the anthem, but the league will not make it mandatory.

The Jets have locked arms during the anthem since the home opener in Week 3, with Johnson and other team officials joining them on the sideline.

Mo, Williams still waiting for first sack

Defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers addressed concerns about the lack of sacks for ends Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams. Williams has seven quarterback hurries and Wilkerson has none.

“I’ll just leave it at this — we are totally satisfied with where Mo and Leo are,” Rodgers said. “What we do is we go out every day and just try to get better.”

Jet streams

Wilkerson was the only player to miss practice. Wilkerson, who didn’t practice last week because of shoulder and toe issues, played against the Patriots. He missed the last two practices and still could play against the Dolphins on Sunday . . . Todd Bowles on why Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh didn’t have a good game in a Week 3 loss to the Jets: “Stayed away from him a little bit.”