Jets, showing no spark on offense, fall to Chargers

The last real throw of the day from Bryce Petty, was like so many — bad. Petty, the Jets’ quarterback, threw a fourth-down pass incomplete into the end zone, that wasn’t close to being caught by wide receiver Robby Anderson.

The incompletion with 3:07 to play in the fourth quarter unofficially ended the Jets’ Sunday afternoon and when things officially ended after the Los Angeles Chargers gained a few first downs to run out the clock, they kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 14-7 victory at MetLife Stadium.

The game was played before many empty seats and — what crowd there was — steadily booed Petty, who failed to get the offense going on a consistent basis.

Of the 14 offensive possessions by the Jets, there were five three-and-outs, nine punts, two turnovers, a touchdown, a turnover on downs and the end of the game.

Petty finished his second start 15-of-28 for 119 yards with no touchdowns and the pick.

The Jets’ (5-10) loss guarantees a second consecutive 10-loss season under coach Todd Bowles. In his first season, the Jets won 10 games but now he’s lost 21 games the last two years. And the regular season concludes next Sunday when the Jets visit the New England Patriots.

After an ugly first quarter, where the defense took charge, the Chargers scored first when Philip Rivers connected on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates with 8:55 left in the half.

The Jets failed to produce anything of substance in the first half, gaining just 133 yards of total offense as Petty went 9-of-20 for 81 yards. Bilal Powell had the only productive play, a 41-yard gain in the half.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But in the third quarter, Powell scored on a 57-yard run down the Jets’ sideline with 10:00 left that tied the game. On the ensuing possession, Rivers led an eight-play, 75-yard drive when running back Melvin Gordon scored from the 1 for a 14-7 lead.

The Jets played this game without two starting defensive linemen: End Muhammad Wilkerson (healthy scratch) and Leonard Williams (second-half back injury). Also, the offensive line was missing three starters; center Wesley Johnson (hip) was active but didn’t play, replaced by Jonotthan Harrison, right guard Brian Winters (inactive for abdomen injury) was out for Dakota Dozier.

Right tackle Brandon Shell suffered a head injury at the end of the first half making a tackle on an interception and was replaced by Brent Qvale.

The Chargers are 8-7.