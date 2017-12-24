How good was Bilal Powell?

Powell rushed for 145 yards on 19 carries, including three big runs of 57, 41 and 21 yards, in the Jets’ 14-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 57-yard scamper down the Jets’ sideline tied the score at 7-7.

After rushing for 74 yards on nine carries against the Bills on Nov. 2, Powell had averaged only three yards per carry in his last five games before Sunday. This time he was much better.

“It was good. The offensive line did a tremendous job of getting on their guys, executing the run game,” Powell said. “We knew the look that we needed and they got into the looks that we did and we just executed the play.”

What upset Kelvin Beachum?

The left tackle was upset after the Jets failed to convert on a third-and-1 from their 43 in the second quarter. Out of a formation with five wide receivers, Bryce Petty threw an incomplete pass to Robby Anderson, and the Jets had to punt. After the play, Beachum stormed off the field, took off his helmet and sat down steaming.

The Jets already had gained 28 yards on the drive and had a second-and-1 at their 43 at one point.

“When there’s opportunities as an offensive line to take control of a particular possession, as an offensive lineman, you want it,” Beachum said. “If it’s third-and-1, you want to put it on your shoulders, and as an offensive line, you want that possession. It’s third-and-short, it’s a pivotal point of the game, nobody has taken control of the game and let us take control of the game.”

The Jets were only 3-for-14 on third-down conversions against the Chargers.

Who got hurt?

The Jets lost starting defensive end Leonard Williams in the second half with a lower back injury. Todd Bowles said further tests are needed. Starting right tackle Brandon Shell was lost for the second half to a concussion, suffered when he tackled Keenan Allen, who picked off a Hail Mary pass to end the first half. After Shell tackled Allen, three doctors came on the field to walk him to the locker room as the half ended. Bowles started Jonotthan Harrison over Wesley Johnson, who had been limited in practice with a hip injury, at center. Bowles said he knew during the lead-up to the game that Johnson would sit.

Who made the Jets’ Fan Hall of Fame?

The Jets had their inaugural class of Jets Fan Hall of Fame announced before the game, and a few names are familiar to fans. Ed Anzalone, known as “Fireman Ed’’; Ira Lieberfarb, known as “Ira from Staten Island,” Jack Ransom, Mary Sutton and Frank West were inducted.