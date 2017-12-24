Jets grades: Offense has to do better

Offense: D

Bryce Petty finished with a 49.6 quarterback rating, was sacked three times and threw one interception. Some of Petty’s throws were pretty good, but he was too high or didn’t have enough touch on a few others. It’s too much to ask Petty to carry the offense because he can’t right now. The Jets went 3-for-14 on third down and had five three-and-outs out of 14 possessions. The offensive line utilized several backups including at center, right guard and right tackle. Bilal Powell earned his second 100-yard game of the season, with 145 yards on 19 carries for a 7.6 average.

Defense: C

The defense did what it could against Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. The defense allowed just 14 points and held the Chargers to 5-for-13 on third down. Yet, Gates caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. The running attack averaged three yards a carry and Melvin Gordon gained 81 yards before leaving with an ankle injury in the second half. Rivers wasn’t sacked, but was hit five times, including twice by outside linebacker Josh Martin. Safety Jamal Adams almost had his first career interception.

Special teams: B

The Jets opened the game with an onside kick and recovered, though the offense couldn’t do anything with it. Punter Lac Edwards had a season-high nine punts for a 43.6 net average including five inside the 20. JoJo Natson got his chances but only averaged 4.3 yards on punt returns and had no kick return attempts.

Coaching: C

The offense has to do better than this; yes, Petty is making just his sixth start, but there were some questionable play calls, including a pass play on a third-and-1 that upset left tackle Kelvin Beachum. The Jets converted just 21 percent of their third-down plays and had 295 yards of offense. The defense was solid, but gave up too many plays to Gates. On the first touchdown of the game, Adams had great coverage on Gates, but Rivers made a perfect throw. The onside kick call was excellent but the offense just didn’t get it done.