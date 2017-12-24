TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 38° Good Evening
Overcast 38° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets vs. Chargers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Jets fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 14-7, in a Week 16 Christmas Eve game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws against
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse looks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse looks to get past Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams knocks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams knocks down Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) heads for the sideline during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Antonio Gates of the Los Angeles Chargers hauls
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Antonio Gates of the Los Angeles Chargers hauls in a touchdown reception during the first half against Jamal Adams of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bryce Petty of the New York Jets is
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Bryce Petty of the New York Jets is taken down in the first half by Korey Toomer of the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Gates of the Los Angeles Chargers hauls
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Antonio Gates of the Los Angeles Chargers hauls in a touchdown reception during the first half against Jamal Adams of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts looks on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets safety Terrence Brooks downs a
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets safety Terrence Brooks downs a punt during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws during
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Bryce Petty of the New York Jets throws
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Bryce Petty of the New York Jets throws a pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown looks on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine looks on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets cornerback Derrick Jones looks on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets cornerback Derrick Jones looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

A Jets Flight Crew member performs during the
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

A Jets Flight Crew member performs during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Bryce Petty of the New York Jets looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Bryce Petty of the New York Jets looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Korey Toomer of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Korey Toomer of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his sack in the first half against Bryce Petty of the New York Jets with teammate Tenny Palepoi at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty is flushed
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty is flushed from the pocket by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Darius Philon during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws before
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates pulls
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates pulls in a touchdown past New York Jets safety Jamal Adams during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty looks on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) watches an overthrown pass from New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams looks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Buster Skrine of the New York Jets commits
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Buster Skrine of the New York Jets commits an interference penalty in the end zone against Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse watches
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse watches an overthrown pass from New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver JoJo Natson returns
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver JoJo Natson returns a kick during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan looks on before
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams is
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams is taken down by New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams is
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams is taken down by New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty throws before
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty throws before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg looks on
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

A Jets Flight Crew member performs during the
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

A Jets Flight Crew member performs during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson runs
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson runs up the sideline during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty throws before
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty throws before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is called for offensive pass interference on Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers throws
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty during the
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Empty seats are seen in the first half
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Empty seats are seen in the first half as the New York Jets play against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets defensive tackle Mike Pennel stops
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets defensive tackle Mike Pennel stops Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins of the New York Jets can't
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Austin Seferian-Jenkins of the New York Jets can't come up with an overthrown ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse looks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse looks to get past Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) Jets grades: Offense has to do better
Muhammad Wilkerson of the Jets works on fumble Bowles: 'My decision' to make Wilkerson inactive
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid prepares to shoot during Knicks prep for 76ers, with or without ‘The Process’
Bryce Petty of the Jets looks on during Jets, showing no spark on offense, fall to Chargers
Stony Brook basketball players relaxing and keeping occupied Road tripping with Stony Brook hoops
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie looks to pass around Nets lose to Pacers in overtime