JETS (0-9) AT CHARGERS (2-7), SoFi Stadium, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Chargers by 9 1/2; Over/Under 46 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 82; XM 382

INJURY IMPACT

JETS: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings), doubtful; K Sam Ficken (groin), questionable.

CHARGERS: QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), LS Cole Mazza (illness), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Chargers' experienced WRs vs. Jets' young CBs

Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen (65 catches, 690 yards, 5 TDs) is second in targets per game (10.2). Mike Williams, a big receiver who makes tough, contested catches, is sixth in yards per reception (17.2). They’re a tough matchup for a cornerback group that could feature three rookies (Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and Lamar Jackson).

QUOTABLE

"It’s hard to overlook somebody when you’re 2-7 first of all. This team is coming off a bye. They’re fresh. They’re healthy. They have their receivers back. They’ve been in close games like us. We know this team is better than their record. Just like we feel we’re better than our record."

-- Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on facing a winless team.

INTANGIBLES

Something has got to give if this is a close game, and it could be. Neither team has shown they can win a close game. The Jets haven’t shown they can win A game. Two of the their last three losses were one-score games. All seven of the Chargers’ losses since rookie Justin Herbert became quarterback have been by eight points or fewer. It could come down to which team can make one more play or get one more stop. Or it could end in a tie.

NUMBER, PLEASE

6: Consecutive games that Herbert has thrown at least two touchdown passes. He’s the first rookie in NFL history to do that. Herbert’s 19 TD passes in eight games are more than a Jets QB has had in a season since Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 31 in 2015.