Jets make it interesting against Chargers but fall to 0-10

The Jets are in imperfect 10 and moved one step closer to securing the first pick in the draft after another crushing loss.

The only winless team in the NFL played inspired at the start, fell behind by 18 at halftime and then battled back at the end. The Jets had a chance tie it late, but they once again came up empty, falling 34-28 to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Jets are 0-10 for the first time in their history. They were coming off their bye and playing what was considered a winnable game against a two-win Chargers team. But rookie quarterback Justin Herbert shredded the Jets’ defense. He threw for a career-best 366 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers (3-7) to the win.

"It’s probably the most frustrated any of us has ever been playing football," defensive end Henry Anderson said. "All of us are very, very frustrated with how Sundays continue to play out."

After being down 24-6, the Jets looked like a different team in the second half. They scored touchdowns on their first three series, and had the ball down, 34-26 and with great field position of a Chargers’ holding penalty on the punt.

The Jets started the drive on the Chargers’ 46 with 2:48 to go. On third down, Flacco was sacked but Joey Bosa was flagged for roughing the passer. It gave the Jets a first down at Los Angeles 33.

The Jets gained 1 yard on first down. Flacco was blitzed and threw it away on second. The Chargers blitzed again and Flacco overthrew Denzel Mims. On fourth down, Flacco threw a deep pass down the right side to Mims. There was a lot of contact, but no penalty was called on Tevaughn Campbell.

The Chargers went three-and-out. On fourth down from their 28, the Chargers ran into the end zone to kill time and took a safety. They punted with one second left to Braxton Berrios, who returned it 15 yards and was brought down.

"We kept fighting," Frank Gore said. "We didn’t get in a rhythm early on. But we just kept fighting as a team, as an offense. We tried out best to get it done. But It just didn’t happen today."

The 37-year-old Gore, who had his first touchdown of the season, hinted that this could be his last season and said he can’t imagine going out winless.

"I can’t go out like that," Gore said. "Hopefully we’ll get one. I can’t wait until we get it. I’ll be so happy."

The Jets started fast. Their first two defensive series ended with a blocked punt by Anderson and Marcus Maye forcing a fumble on Keenan Allen at the Jets’ 1. Ashtyn Davis recovered it on the 4.

Things changed quickly though. On the next play, Flacco lofted a pass to Jamison Crowder that was picked off by Campbell and returned for a 6-yard touchdown.

"The interception I threw was really bad," Flacco said. "I threw it way behind him. It really was just a bad physical throw."

Flacco, starting in place of the injured Sam Darnold, threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Mims caught three passes for 71 yards.

Allen had 16 catches for 145 yards and a score.

In the first half, Flacco only completed three passes and none were to a receiver. But that changed in the second half.

Flacco first found Jeff Smith and converted a third down with a 16-yard pass to Jamison Crowder. On the next play, the Jets took a shot and Flacco connected with Breshad Perriman on a 49-yard touchdown that made it 24-13.

Herbert answered by leading a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The rookie threw a rifle into tight window for a 13-yard touchdown to Allen.

But the Jets kept battling and continued to take shots. Their drive featured a tremendous 27-yard catch Mims, two defensive pass interference flags and an illegal contact penalty. Gore punched it in from 1-yard out for his first touchdown to make it 31-19.

Kicker Sam Ficken, who sat the previous three games with a groin injury, missed the extra point. It was his second miss of the day.

The defense kept the Chargers out of the end zone, even after a roughing-the-passer penalty by Jordan Jenkins on third down gave Los Angeles a first down from the 14. The Chargers ended up settling for Michael Badgley’s 23-yard field goal that made it 34-19 with 6:42 to go.

The Jets weren't done. They converted a fourth-and-5 with a 25-yard reception by Mims, who also made a 19-yard grab. The series ended with maligned tight end Chris Herndon catching a 6-yard touchdown pass – his first of the season – with four minutes left to make it 34-26.

Gregg Williams’ defense forced a huge three-and-out, giving the offense a chance. But they couldn’t deliver.

"We’re fighting the battle every day to stay confident and keep our heads held high," Flacco said. "We got to have faith that we have the guys to get it done and one of these days we’ll look up at the scoreboard and we’ll have a victory."