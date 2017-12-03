Jets have the finishing touch to beat Chiefs

The Jets worked on finishing all week in practice. They held up four fingers or a fist. They made sure the final period of each practice session was performed like the fourth quarter.

Everything the Jets tried finally worked on Sunday when they defeated the Chiefs, 38-31, at MetLife Stadium, ending their two-game losing streak and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the AFC West-leading Chiefs, who started the season 5-0, have lost their last four games to sink to 6-6.

The Jets (5-7) had lost three-fourth quarter leads this season and were frustrated by the fact they couldn’t complete a game.

Sunday they did, finally.

The Jets entered the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead and increased it to 30-24 when Chandler Catanzaro made a 38-yard field goal with 11:28 left. But the Chiefs responded when Alex Smith connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, who beat Morris Claiborne in man coverage to retake the lead, 31-30.

In terms of finishing, their last offensive drive of the game was it for the Jets.

They finished a 14-play, 75-yard drive, taking 6:53 off the clock to retake the lead with the help of several Chiefs penalties. Josh McCown sneaked into the end zone from 1 yard out for a 36-31 lead with 2:15 left. Elijah McGuire scored on a two-point conversion run to push the lead to 38-31.

The Chiefs moved to the Jets’ 19, but Smith’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 45 seconds left.

Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse had outstanding games. Kearse had nine catches for a career-high 157 yards and Anderson picked up 107 yards on eight catches.

McCown completed 26 of 36 passes for 331 yards with one touchdown. He also scored twice on quarterback sneaks.

The Jets settled for a pair of field goals after McCown missed some potential touchdown completions on third down.

Late in the third quarter, McCown had Anderson with a step on his defender down the middle of the field. But his throw sailed too far for Anderson to catch it in the end zone. Catanzaro converted a 47-yard field goal to give the Jets a 27-24 lead with 3:27 left.

On their first possession of the fourth quarter, McCown overthrew a diving Bilal Powell in the end zone. The Jets settled for Catanzaro’s 38-yard field goal and a 30-24 lead with 11:28 to play.