How did Darrelle Revis do in his return to MetLife Stadium?

This wasn’t the first time Revis has played against the Jets, but it might be the last. Revis, who signed with the Chiefs last week and didn’t play against the Bills, was a surprise starter on Sunday. He was in for 39 first-half snaps and didn’t play in the second half.

“He’s just getting back into the game,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It’s hard to say on that, but I appreciate him out there competing, and that’s what he did.”

At one point, the Jets used a five-receiver set in the second half and Revis remained on the bench.

Revis, who finished with five tackles and no pass breakups, missed tackles on Robby Anderson and Matt Forte and played mainly off coverage.

“I’m trying to dust off the cobwebs,” he said. “I haven’t played in 12 months, so I’m just getting back into the mix of things and trying to have fun out there.”

Why were the Jets better on third down?

The Jets converted on 13 of 20 third-down plays, a season-high 65 percent, and of their 10 longest plays of the game, four came on third down. Josh McCown completed a 51-yard pass to Jermaine Kearse and a short throw to Forte that resulted in 21 yards, and he also had 16- and 14-yard completions to Anderson.

“Chad Hansen [also] made some big third downs for us,” Kearse said. “He came up huge. He’s been playing really well for us and we just have to continue to build off that. If we want to be a successful offense, we’re going to have to convert on third down.”

In the previous two games, the Jets were 8-for-29 on third- down attempts.

So was Marcus Peters ejected?

In a wild sequence, the Jets failed to convert a two-point conversion with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs’ Steven Nelson was penalized for holding. As the officials were sorting out the penalty, Peters grabbed the yellow flag and threw it into the stands. An official took off his hat and used that as a “flag’’ to penalize Peters for unsportsmanlike conduct. Peters thought he had been ejected and walked off the field near the Jets’ sideline, slapping hands with Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the process.

However, Peters returned to the game and watched from the sideline. “He was not disqualified. He thought he was,” Reid said. “I don’t know what was said to him or not said to him, but he thought he was. That’s why he came back out.”

Who was injured?

The Jets didn’t have any big injuries in the game. Anderson left for a moment after landing on the ball while trying to complete a reception, and he said he got the wind knocked out of him. Forte, who was limited in practice last week with swelling in his knee, started and finished with a team-high 58 yards on 15 carries. He also caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, taking a hard hit after catching the pass.