Jets choose USC quarterback Sam Darnold with their top pick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Long suffering Jets fans are hopeful they got their savior.

The Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Darnold becomes the seventh quarterback in franchise history drafted in the first round and only one, just one, Joe Namath, led the team to a Super Bowl.

Darnold said he’s welcoming the challenge of becoming the franchise quarterback the Jets have been looking for since Namath’s departure.

“I’m taking it head on,” Darnold said in a conference call with reporters Thursday night. “I’m a pretty confident guy. I’m really comfortable in my own skin, I’m going to go in there and do my thing and do what the coaches ask me to do and do that at the highest level. That’s my plan.”

Darnold was projected as the top quarterback in the draft when this process started but over the last 24 hours the Browns, who had the No. 1 pick, started leaning toward Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

When Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns, it meant the Giants could mess things up for the Jets at No. 2. But when the Giants drafted Saquon Barkley, the running back from Penn State, it allowed Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan a slight pause about Darnold.

“There’s always a bit of a pause,” Maccagnan said. “But we felt pretty good about this player at this pick.”

The Jets ended the 2017 season with the sixth overall pick, but on March 17, traded three second-round picks, two in 2018 and one next year, to the Colts, to move to No. 3 overall.

Maccagnan said there were three players he felt good about grabbing at the No. 3, spot, and while he wouldn’t reveal who the top quarterback on his board was, there were positive vibes about Darnold.

“As a player, we liked him from an ability standpoint,” Maccagnan said. “He played at a high level in terms of college. He got thrust into playing early on. We did a lot of research on him and his personality character and intangible stuff which we felt very good about.”

In two seasons at USC, Darnold completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 7,229 yards with 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

In his redshirt freshman season, Darnold threw 31 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. But last season, Darnold struggled with turnovers, committing 22, which alarmed scouts. Darnold worked with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer on the problem. Darnold said when he was in the pocket he would hold the ball with just one hand, his right. Darnold said he’s been working on keeping his left hand on the ball so he secures it better.

“You don’t want turnovers on any level but we think his upside and his ability far outweighs the turnovers,” Todd Bowles said. “. . . Getting to know him, we think those things can be corrected.”

Darnold most likely won’t become the Week 1 starter, unless he beats out Josh McCown or Teddy Bridgewater.

Bowles has final say on who plays on the field and last season he kept Bryce Petty as the starter over Christian Hackenberg at quarterback after McCown was injured. Bowles’ philosophy is you earn playing time and if you outperform the man in front of you, then you play.

“There is no timetable and we’ll see how fast he learns and how fast he can grasp everything and get some experience,” Bowles said. “We’re not going to throw him in there, but at the same time we’re not going to hold him back either. . . . Once we get him in and he gets used to the playbook and the system and everything, go from there.”

Jets fans are happy they got a potential franchise quarterback and Darnold already has a fan in USC alum and former Jets No. 1 pick Keyshawn Johnson.

Asked what he thought of Darnold going to the Jets, Johnson said in a text to Newsday, “Love it.”