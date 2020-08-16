FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are adding veteran wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan to a room that’s already been stricken with injuries and needs depth.

Hogan agreed to terms on a contract with the Jets, who already are down two receivers just two days in training camp.

Rookie Denzel Mims, who was projected to be a starter, has missed the first two practices with a hamstring injury. Vyncint Smith sat out Sunday with a core injury. Adam Gase said Smith will see a specialist. Smith took some first-team reps on Friday and started some games for the Jets last year.

“We’re a little thin right now,” Gase said. “We got two guys who aren’t practicing. He’s somebody who’s name has come up quite a bit around here when we were talking about guys to add. He’s a guy that’s going to be able to come in here and pick up the offense very quickly. He’s going to be very familiar as far as things he’s done in the past. He’s a good fit for us.”

Hogan, who won Super Bowls with New England in 2016 and 2018, has bounced around the NFL, and will now be a part of all four AFC East teams.

He was on the Dolphins roster in 2012, played three-plus seasons for the Bills and three for the Patriots. Hogan spent last season with Carolina. He caught eight passes for 67 yards in seven games for the Panthers. He had a stint on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Now, the 32-year-old Hogan gets a chance to remain close to home. He has lived in Huntington even when he played for New England. His wife Ashley is a Long Island native and doctor in New York.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If healthy, Hogan could be an important addition for the Jets. Wide receiver was an area of concern coming into camp, and is even more so with the early injuries.

Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman are the only proven receivers. The other receivers on the roster are Jeff Smith, who took first-team reps Sunday, Braxton Berrios, Jehu Chesson, Josh Malone, George Campbell and Lawrence Cager.

It’s unclear when Hogan will be able to join the Jets due to COVID-19 protocols. He has to have three negative COVID tests before he’s allowed in the Jets facility.