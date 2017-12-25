The last time Christian Hackenberg threw a touchdown pass in a meaningful game was Nov. 28, 2015, when he played for Penn State. And the last game Hackenberg played in was Jan. 2, 2016, as Penn State lost to Georgia in the Gator Bowl. But Hackenberg didn’t even finish that game, he was replaced because of injury by then-redshirt freshman Trace McSorley.

Fast forward to now and Hackenberg is a professional, paid to play on a regular basis and after two seasons in the NFL, it doesn’t appear Hackenberg will play for the Jets anytime soon.

Bryce Petty will remain the starter as the Jets enter the final game of the regular season against the Patriots and Hackenberg will stand on the sideline and watch as the No. 2.

“There are guys in front of him,” Todd Bowles said. “He’s learned two new systems, so he wasn’t ready to play. He got a lot of time in the preseason and made progress during the year. His time will come when it comes.”

Hackenberg, as a 2016 second-round pick, will become just the second quarterback since the AFL/NFL merger to be drafted in the second round and not play in an NFL game in his first two seasons. Gene Bradley was the first, drafted by Buffalo in the second round in 1980.

It’s amazing considering the Jets’ tenuous quarterback situation. Josh McCown was supposed to be the bridge until one of two quarterbacks, Petty or Hackenberg, were ready to play. After 13 weeks, McCown was having a career year until he broke his left hand, ending his season.

Petty took over and in two starts completed 50.8 percent of his passes with three interceptions and one touchdown. The Jets are 0-2 in those starts. Despite these struggles, Bowles isn’t ready to move Hackenberg into a starting spot.

The only way Hackenberg will play this season is because of injury to Petty.

“He’s not bad,” Bowles said. “Bryce is the backup quarterback. He won it in the summer. You put the backup in. You don’t put a three over a two. Christian is not that bad.”

So, is Hackenberg getting better?

Bowles said he’s getting first-team reps in practice, not enough to warrant a full-scale quarterback controversy but he is improving.

No matter what the Jets don’t say, it’s clear Hackenberg is not ready to play in an NFL game and if he does, it’s because the franchise has no choice.

“I think you can’t look at it that way, that’s a negative way to look at it,” he said. “I’ve taken every mental rep I can. I’ve taken physical reps as a I can to try to build a good base and understand what I need to do. I try not to look at it that way. It’s a waste of energy. Just need to continue to focus and do what you need to do every day to be as prepared as you can when that opportunity does come.”

The Jets, who currently have the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL draft, could move up or remain at their current position to select a quarterback in the first round. If that occurs, would the Jets need Petty? Hackenberg?

The Jets, a franchise with a projected $80 million in salary-cap space for 2018, might enter the high-price bidding war for Kirk Cousins or go cheaper and sign Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. Trading for Alex Smith is another possibility but the Jets have few trade assets outside of their two second-round picks for 2018.

What do the Jets do with McCown, who is a free agent and is thinking about retirement?

Such questions won’t get resolved until late April. Maybe.

Hackenberg doesn’t believe he’s done enough to get time on the field . . . yet.

“Ultimately that’s my job, to be as prepared as I can be, continue to learn and continue to grow,” he said. “Continue to do the things I’m capable of doing as long as I’m doing that and there’s going to be bumps in the road. There’s going to be ups and downs. It’s how it is with every profession.”