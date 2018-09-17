FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles defended the decision to blitz on a critical third down in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

The Jets rushed six on Ryan Tannehill and then Jamal Adams came in on a delayed blitz on 3rd-and-19 with just under three minutes remaining in the game. The Jets went all in to try and get the ball back but it didn’t work.

Tannehill dumped it off to Frank Gore, who made a great catch and got the 19 yards. The Dolphins ran out the clock and won, 20-12.

Bowles said the Jets blitzed because they were trying to keep the Dolphins out of field- goal range. They were on the Jets' 43. But someone missed a pick-up and Gore got free.

“We blitzed because we see certain things,” Bowles said. “The blitz would have been fine if it worked it. It didn’t work out.”

Adams said after the game to put it on him, but it’s still unclear who messed up the assignment. It could have been a linebacker.

Quick turnaround

The Jets didn’t review video of the Dolphins game. They went “full-on ahead with Cleveland,” Bowles said because this is a short week. They play the Browns Thursday night—their third game in 11 days. Bowles said it’s a challenge but he’s not worried about the toll it will take on the players.

“It’s tough overall,” Bowles said. “You got to rely on the mental part of it and then try to make sure they’re rested well physically and go from there. … We get a mini break after this game. We'll get rested up and be ready to go after this.”

Let’s forget it

Sam Darnold acknowledged that Terrelle Pryor apologized to him for not running his route correctly when he was picked off in the end zone against the Dolphins.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” Darnold said. “We had a decently long conversation about it. We just moved on. We’re ready to focus on Cleveland right now.”

Injury report

Receiver ArDarius Stewart returned to the team after serving his two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Jets have until Wednesday to make a roster move … The Jets had a light practice/walkthrough Monday. Tight end Neal Sterling, who left Sunday’s game with a head injury, did not participate. Bowles said he probably would be ruled out for Thursday … Marcus Maye (foot) and Josh Martin (concussion) also didn’t take part. Bowles said no determination has been made for either of them. But they haven’t practiced in weeks and have missed the first two games.