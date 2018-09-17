Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets coach Todd Bowles defends decision to blitz against Dolphins

Jets head coach Todd Bowles observes warmups before

Jets head coach Todd Bowles observes warmups before a game against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles defended the decision to blitz on a critical third down in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

The Jets rushed six on Ryan Tannehill and then Jamal Adams came in on a delayed blitz on 3rd-and-19 with just under three minutes remaining in the game. The Jets went all in to try and get the ball back but it didn’t work.

Tannehill dumped it off to Frank Gore, who made a great catch and got the 19 yards. The Dolphins ran out the clock and won, 20-12.

Bowles said the Jets blitzed because they were trying to keep the Dolphins out of field- goal range. They were on the Jets' 43. But someone missed a pick-up and Gore got free.

“We blitzed because we see certain things,” Bowles said. “The blitz would have been fine if it worked it. It didn’t work out.”

Adams said after the game to put it on him, but it’s still unclear who messed up the assignment. It could have been a linebacker.

Quick turnaround

The Jets didn’t review video of the Dolphins game. They went “full-on ahead with Cleveland,” Bowles said because this is a short week. They play the Browns Thursday night—their third game in 11 days. Bowles said it’s a challenge but he’s not worried about the toll it will take on the players.

“It’s tough overall,” Bowles said. “You got to rely on the mental part of it and then try to make sure they’re rested well physically and go from there. … We get a mini break after this game. We'll get rested up and be ready to go after this.”

Let’s forget it

Sam Darnold acknowledged that Terrelle Pryor apologized to him for not running his route correctly  when he was picked off in the end zone against the Dolphins.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” Darnold said. “We had a decently long conversation about it. We just moved on. We’re ready to focus on Cleveland right now.”

Injury report

Receiver ArDarius Stewart returned to the team after serving his two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Jets have until Wednesday to make a roster move …  The Jets had a light practice/walkthrough Monday. Tight end Neal Sterling, who left Sunday’s game with a head injury, did not participate. Bowles said he probably would be ruled out for Thursday … Marcus Maye (foot) and Josh Martin (concussion) also didn’t take part. Bowles said no determination has been made for either of them. But they haven’t practiced in weeks and have missed the first two games.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during Darnold playing against team that could have picked him
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium Yanks aim to get on track as wild-card race heats up
Mets radio announcer Howie Rose, seen at Shea Mets' radio moving to WCBS 
Giants coach Pat Shurmur at AT&T Stadium during Eli, Shurmur: These are not last year's Giants
Giants quarterback Eli Manning walks away while teammate Giants lose center Halapio for the season
The Cowboys' Maliek Collins sacks Giants quarterback Eli Giants vs. Cowboys Q&A: The O-line, QB sneaks and more