Jets interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

The Jets spent Monday morning with another highly sought-after coaching candidate.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith became the eighth known person that general manager Joe Douglas has interviewed in his wide-ranging search for the Jets' next head coach. Smith reportedly has spoken to or will speak to the Jaguars, Chargers, Falcons and Lions about their vacancies.

Douglas promised he would "cast a very wide net" and CEO Christopher Johnson said it would be "a broad and deep search" for Adam Gase’s replacement. The Jets are expected to interview a ninth person on Monday in Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, a former first-round pick of the Jets.

The Jets also have interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

It’s unclear at this point if Douglas will interview more candidates or regroup and seek second interviews with some finalists for this job. If the Eagles fire Doug Pederson, he could get an interview. Douglas spent three years working in Philadelphia’s front office before he was hired by the Jets.

Smith, who has been with the Titans for the past 10 seasons, seems as if he’s a good fit for the Jets based on their job requirements. They’re looking for someone who can manage the overall team, not just one side of the ball, and is a good leader and communicator who can bring a winning culture to the Jets.

The 38-year-old Smith has experience on both sides of the ball. He once worked with former Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and has been a part of five straight winning seasons with the Titans. Smith has been the Titans’ offensive coordinator the past two years.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tennessee reached the AFC Championship Game last season, as a wild card team, and lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The Titans went 11-5 this season and won the AFC South, but were beaten Sunday by the Ravens in the wild card round.

Smith led an offense this season that ranked second in rushing yards, third in total yards and fourth in points. The Titans also were No. 2 in red-zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns 75% of the time. Last season, the Titans were third in rushing yards, 10th in scoring and first in red-zone efficiency.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also developed into a Pro Bowl player under Smith. Tannehill threw a career-best 33 touchdown passes this season and led the NFL in 2019 with a 117.5 passer rating.

Tannehill didn’t have nearly that much success under former Jets coach Adam Gase when they worked together in Miami. Gase was fired last week after the Jets finished 2-14. He also failed to develop Sam Darnold into a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Smith began coaching in the NFL in 2007 as a defensive quality assistant coach with Washington. Williams was Washington’s defensive coordinator at the time. Smith spent two seasons in that role before spending a season as a defensive intern at Ole Miss.

He returned to the NFL the following year with the Titans as a defensive quality control coach. Smith moved to the other side of the ball the following year and became the Titans’ offensive quality control coach. He then coached the offensive line and tight ends until he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

In his time with the Titans, Smith worked with former Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and Frank Bush, who was the Jets' interm defensive coordinator the final four games of this season when Williams was fired the day after calling an all-out blitz in the waning seconds of a loss to the Raiders.