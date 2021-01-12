Report: Robert Saleh to get second interview with Jets

Robert Saleh has emerged as a finalist for the Jets head coaching job.

The NFL Network reported that the Jets are flying in Saleh for a second interview on Tuesday. Jets general manager Joe Douglas and other team officials met with Saleh virtually last Friday.

The 49ers defensive coordinator is the first reported candidate that the Jets will speak to for a second time. There are expected to be more.

The Jets have conducted nine known interviews to this point in their search for Adam Gase’s replacement. Four are coaches on teams that have playoff games this weekend. They’re not allowed to meet in-person until their teams are out of the playoffs.

The four are Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets, reportedly, have strong interest in Daboll.

The other candidates the Jets have interviewed are former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson on Monday, and it's possible the Jets could interview him also. Douglas spent three years in the Eagles' front office while Pederson was the coach and they have a good relationship.

Saleh, 41, is one of the more sought-after coaches this offseason. He’s interviewed with the Lions, Jaguars, Falcons and Chargers and now the Eagles have requested to speak with Saleh about their coaching vacancy.

Known for inspiring his players, developing them and getting the most out of the them, Saleh has spent four seasons as the 49ers defensive coordinator. Last year, they had the NFL’s No. 2 overall defense and top passing defense and reached the Super Bowl.

This year, despite losing key players to free agency or injury, Saleh’s group was the No. 4 passing defense and No. 5 overall defense in the league.

Saleh was on Seattle’s defensive staff when they were nicknamed "The Legion of Boom" and won a Super Bowl. Saleh helped develop K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith. He also worked with the Texans and Jaguars.