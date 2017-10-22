MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Jets had a sudden collapse at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, the Jets committed costly penalties and quarterback Josh McCown threw a critical interception in the final minute in a 31-28 loss to the Dolphins.

The Jets had a chance to move out of the basement of the AFC East. Instead, they remain there at 3-4, following a contest in which they played well on defense for three quarters, getting three sacks, picking off two passes and knocking Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler out of the game.

The Dolphins’ Cody Parkey made a 39-yard field goal with 22 seconds left for the game-winner as the Dolphins rallied for the second consecutive week.

McCown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, becoming the second quarterback in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Al Dorow did it three times in 1960 for the New York Titans.

The Jets took a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter. After that, they were penalized four times — twice on offense, stalling the start of two drives, and two more on defense, both on cornerback Buster Skrine during Miami scoring drives.

The collapse was completed when McCown’s pass intended for Jermaine Kearse with 39 seconds left was picked off by Bobby McCain.

In an embarrassing moment in the final seconds, McCown threw a pass toward the sideline that appeared to be intercepted. However, Jets receiver Robby Anderson threw his helmet on the field for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. Nate Allen’s interception was negated because he was out of bounds, but the penalty on Anderson pushed the Jets back to their 8-yard line.

And after a few laterals on the next play, the game was over.

The Jets took a 21-14 lead at halftime thanks largely to the defense. Faced with a second-and-8 at the Dolphins’ 7, Cutler’s pass was tipped by rookie safety Jamal Adams, who came off the edge on a blitz. The ball was intercepted by Muhammad Wilkerson inside the Dolphins’ 5. The Jets capitalized on the turnover to score on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by McCown for a 21-14 lead with 1:51 to play in the half.

The Dolphins’ rushing attack, which picked up a 138 yards in last week’s victory over the Falcons, was held to only 25 yards in the first half.

For the second consecutive week, the Jets offense started the game off strong. They opened with a five-play, 75-yard drive finished off by McCown’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse.

The game was tied very quickly when Cutler connected on a 4-yard score to Jarvis Landry with 10:50 to play in the first quarter.

NFL videos

The Jets took a 14-7 lead when McCown found Anderson on a post pattern for 18 yards with 1:34 to play in the quarter. After catching the pass, Anderson jumped over the end-zone wall and sat in one of the leather seats.

Miami tied the game later in the second quarter when Anthony Fasano was able to use a rub play to get free from Adams to catch a 4-yard score with 6:14 left.

But the Jets would take the lead at the half thanks to the turnover by Wilkerson.