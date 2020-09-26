JETS (0-2) AT COLTS (1-1), 4:05 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

VITALS

Line: Colts by 11.5; O/U 44

TV: Ch. 2 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Radio: WFAN-660 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross), Sirius 82; XM 386.

INJURY IMPACT

Adam Gase said ‘Whoever has a pulse" has to be ready to play. He wasn’t kidding. The Jets are down five offensive starters — RB Le’Veon Bell, WRs Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims and RT George Fant. Center Connor McGovern (hamstring) might not play either. This is not ideal for the NFL's worst offense when they’re facing the league’s No.1 defense. The Colts lost safety Malik Hooker (Achilles) for the season. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is out with an illness, but tight end Jack Doyle could return from a knee injury.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Jets LB Neville Hewitt

Indianapolis’ rookie back is coming off a 101-yard rushing game, and facing a defense that hasn’t stopped the run. The Jets gave up 182 yards last week to the 49ers and their three-back attack. Marlon Mack is out for the season, but Taylor, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines are a three-man group that could have a big day.

QUOTABLE

"It’s weird. This will be the 17th time I’ve gone against him, but it’s Philip Rivers, man. He looks the same. He’s always tough to go against because he can do so much before the ball is snapped. He can cause some problems with the defense making mistakes with neutral zone infractions and offsides and taking advantage of those. Then at the same time he gets you to show what you’re doing on defense and then he gets the ball out really quick. That hasn’t really changed."

— Gase on facing longtime Charger QB Phillip Rivers for the first time as a Colt

INTANGIBLES

This will be the first time the Jets play in front of fans this season. Lucas Oil Stadium is allowed to seat up to 7,500 fans. Can’t imagine many will be cheering on the Jets. But there will be a number of Jets who could have added motivation because they were traded or waived by Indianapolis. There are seven former Colts on the Jets’ active roster. CB Pierre Desir said his unexpected release in March is "definitely something in the back of my mind." It can’t hurt if it lights a fire under some Jets.

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: September wins by the Jets under Gase. They’re 0-5, and they’ve lost the last four by an average of 15.5. points. Gase’s offense has produced just four touchdowns in September the past two years.