The Jets aren’t showing any progress under Adam Gase. Sam Darnold looks to be regressing.

The third-year quarterback had an awful game on Sunday. Darnold threw three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns, in the Jets’ latest lopsided loss. They allowed 29 unanswered points and were crushed, 36-7, by the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Jets are now 0-3 for the second consecutive season – both under Gase. They have been outscored 94-37 through the first three games this season.

ESPN reported before the game that the seat under Gase officially is hot, less than two weeks after CEO Christopher Johnson said he believed in his coach. But Johnson said he wanted to see progress. That’s not happening.

Injuries are contributing to the Jets’ struggles. But The Jets host the Broncos on Thursday. If the Jets are blown out by injury-depleted Denver, Gase could be in real danger of losing his job over the mini-Bye Week.

Darnold did little to help his beleaguered coach. He finished 17-for-29 for 168 yards, one touchdown pass and three interceptions. The Jets, with all their injuries, need to play near perfect games to even have a chance. Darnold was far from perfect.

His first official pass attempt was picked off by Xavier Rhodes and returned 44 yards for a touchdown just five plays into the game. Rhodes also intercepted Darnold in the end zone in the second quarter. T.J. Carrie picked off Darnold in the third quarter and raced 47 yards for the touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to make it 31-7.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Darnold was also sacked in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter. The Jets didn’t give themselves a chance with all these mistakes.

They were without lead back Le’Veon Bell (hamstring), starting receivers Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle), center Connor McGovern (hamstring) and right tackle George Fant (concussion). They lost rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton in the first half with a shoulder injury.

With the Jets playing Thursday, it’s possible a number of these players will be out then as well. Bell and Perriman won’t play for sure.

There were moments when the Jets showed some signs on offense. They moved the ball well at times, and Darnold led an impressive scoring drive in the first quarter. But that proved to be unsustainable.

The Jets’ defense didn’t help matters. Phillip Rivers and backup Jacoby Brissett, who entered early in the fourth with the game out of reach, faced no pressure. The Jets had no sacks, allowed 234 yards passing and 119 on the ground.

Rivers was 17-for-21 for 217 yards and one touchdown pass. Rookie Jonathan Taylor ran for 59 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

Braxton Berrios caught four passes for 64 yards, and the Jets lone score.