Joe Namath and the Jets pulled off one of the most memorable upsets in NFL history on Jan. 12, 1969, beating the Baltimore Colts, 16-9, in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl. Namath, who guaranteed a victory over the 18-point favorite Colts three days earlier, was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 of 28 passes for 208 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Joe Namath of the New York Jets passes as Bubba Smith of the Baltimore Colts defends during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath hands off to Matt Snell during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall looks for a receiver against the New York Jets during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath drops back to pass during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, left, hands off to running back Bill Mathis during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets a pass away against the Baltimore Colts under pressure from a Colts defender during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gives his father, who is wearing an Orange Bowl hat, a big hug in the Jets' locker room after leading them to a 16-7 win over Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath hands off to running back Matt Snell during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath throws a pass against the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets defensive back Johnny Sample and Baltimore back Tom Matte fight in the second quarter during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New York Jets, congratulates quarterback Joe Namath with just seconds left during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall gets ready to throw the football downfield during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets the pass off downfield before Baltimore Colts defensive lineman Bubba Smith can get his hands on Namath during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets running back Matt Snell almost loses the ball as he is hit by Baltimore Colts linebacker Dennis Gaubatz in the first quarter during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets off a pass under pressure from Baltimore Colts defenders during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.