Jets add more players to COVID-19 list

The list of Jets’ players who tested positive for COVID-19 is growing.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart, cornerback Lamar Jackson, safety Sharrod Neasman and wide receiver Vyncint Smith are going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, who was placed on the list Saturday.

"We had a bit of a COVID run this morning," Robert Saleh said.

According to Saleh, all the players have a chance of being available for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

The Jets will continue to meet virtually, which they started to last week when they had numerous COVID cases and players with the flu.

There are new COVID-19 protocols in place in which teams will test fully vaccinated players who are showing or reporting symptoms.

Jets right tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has a medical doctorate and opted out last year to assist patients at a long-term care facility in Canada, is imploring players to report if they’re feeling ill.

"I just hope that guys are going to be honest with themselves," Duvernay-Tardif said, "because at the end of the day they’re putting me at risk as a player who’s following the rules and the guideline because they’re going on the field with symptoms. We’re all in this together. The goal is to finish the season, to play all the games, but it’s also to say healthy. I think we just got to be honest with ourselves."

Positive injury news

Saleh is "optimistic" that Quinnen Williams, who left Sunday’s loss in Miami with a shoulder injury, can play this weekend. Saleh also said George Fant should be back at left tackle after missing the Dolphins' game with a knee injury.

Becton’s still out

The chances of Mekhi Becton playing again this season continue to dwindle. Saleh said there is no update on the left tackle, who had knee surgery in September. Becton still isn’t practicing. He injured his knee in Week 1.

Take two

Had the Jets scored on one of their final two drives Sunday, Saleh said they would have gone for the 2-point conversion and the win. The Jets lost 31-24.