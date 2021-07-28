FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh said that 90% of the Jets’ players have been vaccinated, as well as the entire coaching staff.

The raw number of players, according to Saleh, is 81. Since the Jets surpassed the 85% threshold the NFL set forth, some masking and distancing measures will be relaxed.

"We’re getting guys signing up every day," Saleh said Wednesday. "So we’re in really good shape."

The NFL warned teams they could forfeit a game if a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players forced a game to be canceled. Players on both teams wouldn’t get paid for that game.

Among the restrictions non-vaccinated players face include daily testing, wearing masks, not being able to eat in the cafeteria, a limit on the number of players in weight rooms and meetings and no use of the sauna or steam room.

Jets right tackle George Fant tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He will be away from the team for at least 10 days.