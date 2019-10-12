TODAY'S PAPER
Previewing Jets vs. Cowboys in Week 6

Sam Darnold of the Jets throws a pass

Sam Darnold of the Jets throws a pass in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Sunday’s game

COWBOYS (3-2) AT JETS (0-4)

MetLife Stadium, 4:25 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Cowboys by 7; O/U 44 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 82; XM 227

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: C.J. Mosley (groin), Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle) are doubtful. Jordan Jenkins (calf), Nate Hairston (knee), DeMaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), Josh Bellamy (shoulder) are questions.

Cowboys: Tyron Smith (ankle), La’el Collins (knee), Randall Cobb (hip/back) are questionable.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

— Jets cornerbacks vs. Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: The Jets have no shutdown corners, and Cooper is No. 2 in the NFL in receiving yards (512) and touchdown receptions (five).

— Jets O-line vs. Cowboys D-line: The Jets have allowed an NFL-high 23 sacks, and they’re one of only four teams that have already had a bye. The line needs to protect Sam Darnold and his spleen better than they did Luke Falk last week against the Eagles.

QUOTABLE

Adam Gase on playing at home for the first time since Week 2 and igniting the fans after this bad start: “We need to do some good stuff. We need to get the crowd into it. We need to do a good job of moving the ball on offense, getting some stops on defense. The early success for us would be beneficial just to get our crowd really going.”

INTANGIBLES

Darnold’s return should provide an emotional lift and give the offense a needed boost. Whether it’s sustainable remains to be seen. The much-maligned offensive line is playing for pride and should be motivated from all the hits they’ve taken off the field to perform better on it. The Jets need a couple of scoring drives to really lift everyone’s spirits and confidence.

NUMBER, PLEASE

7: Consecutive home games the Jets have lost. Their last win at MetLife was against the Colts on Oct. 14 last season. Gase has lost the last seven games he’s coached, dating to the end of last season with the Dolphins.

— AL IANNAZZONE
