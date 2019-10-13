Sam Darnold was back running the offense, and the Jets actually displayed that they do have an offense. But their defense came up huge with the game on line.

And the Jets did something they haven’t done since last season – they won a game.

The Jets held off the Cowboys, 24-22, Sunday at MetLife Stadium for their first victory of the season.

They led the game 21-3, but needed a big play at the end to preserve the victory, and got it from safety Jamal Adams.

After Dak Prescott's 4-yard run made it a two-point game with 43 seconds left, Adams made the game-saving play. He blitzed Prescott on the two-point conversion and the Cowboys quarterback couldn’t complete the rushed pass to tight end Jason Witten.

DeMaryius Thomas recovered the onside kick and Darnold got into the victory formation – another rare sight. The Jets (1-4) had lost seven straight games at home.

Darnold missed the previous three games after contracting mononucleosis. But his return sparked the Jets and their offense.

The offense produced a total of nine points without Darnold behind center. Darnold got the Jets into the end zone on their second drive of the game, giving them their first lead since the fourth quarter of Week 1 against Buffalo.

He also engineered three first-half touchdown drives. The Jets had two offensive touchdowns all season before this game.

Darnold finished 23-for-32 for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He and Robby Anderson hooked up on a 92-yard catch-and-run, the longest play in the NFL this season. Le’Veon Bell rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown.

The defense kept the Cowboys, who had the No. 1 offense in the NFL coming into the game, without a touchdown until the fourth quarter. But Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-yard touchdown run brought the Cowboys within 21-15 with 6:30 remaining.

The Jets went ahead 24-16 after a 38-yard field goal by Sam Ficken with 3:24 left. They needed a big stop by their defense for Darnold to have a happy return.

The Cowboys got the ball back on their 25 with 3:23 left and drove deep into Jets’ territory with the help of pass interference calls on Daryl Roberts and Blake Cashman.

Dallas had a first-and-10 from the Jets' 12 before two Cowboys penalties moved it back to the 29. But then a pass interference call on Adams gave Dallas a first down on the 16.

The Cowboys eventually scored on Prescott’s 4-yard run. But the Jets celebrated the victory when Adams foiled the two-point try.

Darnold wore extra padding to protect his spleen, and took a hard hit when he was sacked on the Jets’ second offensive play. But he popped back up and the offense got going on the next drive.

Darnold led a 14-play, 83-yard drive that ended with Bell scoring on a 2-yard-run to make it 7-0. Darnold completed six straight passes on the drive, and bounced up after a horse-collar tackle as he was trying to run in from the 7.

With the score 7-3 in the second quarter, the defense came up with a huge stand in the red zone. Adams bottled up Elliott on third-and-1 from the 7. Dallas went for it on fourth down, and rookie lineman Quinnen Williams stopped Prescott for a 2-yard loss.

Darnold wasted no time getting the Jets in the end zone. He lofted a perfectly thrown ball to Anderson and he took it in for the 92-yard score, the second longest scoring pass in Jets history.

After another big stop by the defense, the Jets went ahead 21-3. Darnold capped a six-play, 65-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin with 27 seconds left in the half.

The first half ended with Brett Maher kicking a 62-yard field goal to cut the Jets’ lead to 21-6.

The Cowboys had a chance to make it a one-score game coming out of the half, but Witten’s 4-yard touchdown catch was negated by offensive pass interference. Dallas settled for a Maher 32-yard field goal that make it 21-9.

On the ensuing possession, the Jets had the opportunity to increase their lead. But on third down Darnold threw behind Jamison Crowder and was picked off at the Dallas’ 6-yard line by Jourdan Lewis.

The Cowboys couldn’t capitalize though. They moved the ball into Jets’ territory again, but this time Maher missed a 40-yard field goal.