Sam Darnold has only one healthy backup — for now.

Veteran David Fales and Mike White were among the players waived to get the Jets initial roster down to 53. That left Darnold, rookie James Morgan and rehabbing Joe Flacco as the only quarterbacks.

Flacco won’t return for a few weeks. But if the Jets keep him on the PUP list, Flacco would have to miss six weeks.

It’s hard to imagine that the Jets will go into any game with an unproven rookie as the only backup after what happened last year. Luke Falk became the starter after Darnold contracted mononucleosis and Trevor Siemian broke his ankle.

If Fales or White pass through waivers, the Jets could sign them Sunday to the practice squad, and elevate them to the active roster on game day. They could try to claim a veteran, but Adam Gase likely will want someone who knows his system.

Receivers, defensive backs and backup offensive lineman are positions the Jets could target on the waiver wire on Sunday.

Another curious or interesting move the Jets made was cutting both former starter Jonotthan Harrison and Josh Andrews. One was expected to be the backup center.

The Jets have only three running backs — Le’Veon Bell, Frank Gore and La’Mical Perrine. They cut Josh Adams.

Receivers Lawrence Cager, Josh Malone, Donte Moncrief, George Campbell, Jehu Chesson and DJ Montgomery were cut. They kept Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims, Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios, Vyncint Smith and Jeff Smith. The two Smiths could be placed on IR on Sunday. Moncrief could return.

On defense, the Jets kept all of their defensive lineman and linebackers except for James Burgess, last year's leading tackler. Linebacker Patrick Onwausor is another IR candidate.

The Jets’ made a somewhat surprising cut in the secondary, waiving cornerback Nate Hairston, who started six games last year. Safeties Bennett Jackson and Matthias Farley and corners Javelin Guidry, Lamar Jackson, Zane Lewis and Shyheim Carter were also cut.

Rookie corner Bryce Hall will start the season on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Among the players who could be signed to the 16-man practice squad are Adams, Cager, Guidry, Chesson, Malone, Campbell, Lamar Jackson and Jared Hilbers.